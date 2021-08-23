Where to watch Candyman 2021? Release date, cast, streaming details and all you need to know

Candyman (1992) is still counted among the most popular horror movies of all time. Many years after its release, Candyman still sends chills down the spine of many fans. Despite the spookiness that the first film features, its two underwhelming sequels nearly ended the franchise.

However, Daniel Robitaille (Candyman) is back nearly 22 years after the third part of the series to give fans sleepless nights. Academy Award winner Jordan Peele has helmed the direct sequel to the 1992 horror feature.

Candyman (2021) was initially going to release in June 2020, but due to COVID-19, the movie is now releasing this month in the upcoming days.

Candyman (2021): Everything about Jordan Peele's upcoming horror flick

When is Candyman releasing theatrically?

The horror flick is releasing on August 27 in the USA

The direct sequel to the 1992 horror flick is all set to arrive in theaters on upcoming dates globally:

August 26 : Australia, New Zealand, Greece, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Czechia, Hungary, Malaysia, Mexico, Italy, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the Netherlands

: Australia, New Zealand, Greece, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Czechia, Hungary, Malaysia, Mexico, Italy, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the Netherlands August 27: The USA, UK, Ireland, Estonia, Bulgaria, Poland, Sweden, Turkey, Spain, Taiwan, and Lithuania

The USA, UK, Ireland, Estonia, Bulgaria, Poland, Sweden, Turkey, Spain, Taiwan, and Lithuania September 3: India

India September 23: Singapore

Singapore September 29: France

France October 15: Japan

Will Candyman have a digital release?

There is no official release date for digital release of Candyman

Candyman is receiving a theatre-exclusive release, which means makers have no plans to release the flick online. Hence, fans will have to visit their nearby cinema halls to watch Jordan Peele's upcoming feature.

When and where will Candyman release online?



As already mentioned, the horror movie is not going to be released online anytime soon. Viewers will have to wait till the end of the film's theatrical run to get any official word.

Since Universal Pictures distributes Candyman, fans can expect the movie's digital release on either Peacock or HBO Max, where most of Universal's projects go.

Candyman: Cast, characters, and what to expect?

According to the movie, Candyman can be summoned by calling his name five times while looking in a mirror

Since Candyman (1992) and Candyman (2021) are set 28 years apart, the latest part of the series will be a more modernized take on the character. Jordan Peele, known for directing Get Out and Us, is more than competent to adapt the legend of Candyman in today's context.



The movie will focus on the character of Anthony McCoy, whom Candyman kidnapped in the first film. McCoy, now a visual artist, will have to face the hauntings of his past again after the return of the Candyman.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Anthony McCoy

Teyonah Parris as Brianna Cartwright

Tony Todd as Daniel Robitaille (Original Candyman)

Hannah Love Jones as young Brianna Cartwright

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Troy Cartwright

Colman Domingo as William Burke

Vanessa Estelle Williams as Anne-Marie McCoy

Rebecca Spence as Finley Stephens

Cassie Kramer as Caroline Sullivan (Helen Lyle)

Michael Hargrove as Sherman Fields (Candyman)

Kyle Kaminsky as Grady Smith

Christiana Clark as Danielle Harrington

Brian King as Clive Privler

Torrey Hanson as Jack Hyde

Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Jameson

