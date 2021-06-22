Taryn Manning's 'Karen' trolled online for being a 'terrible' Jordan Peele knock-off

Jordan Peele recently trended online after Taryn Manning's much-awaited release “Karen” dropped its first official trailer. The trailer immediately garnered a negative reaction upon its release, with viewers claiming it to be a rip-off of Peele’s work.

The upcoming thriller focuses on the titular character, a racist woman, who goes to great lengths to frighten her African-American neighbors. The film is directed by Coke Daniels and stars Taryn Manning, Cory Hardrict and Jasmine Burke in lead roles.

Following the release of the trailer, viewers were quick to point out the overall similarity of the film with Jordan Peele’s highly acclaimed horror flick “Get Out.”

Peele went on to win an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay at the 90th Academy Awards for the film.

The plot of “Get Out” revolves around a Caucasian racist family. When protagonist Chris visits the household with his girlfriend, he uncovers horrifying secrets and menacing deeds of the family against African-American people.

Viewers call out “Karen” for ripping-off Jordan Peele’s “Get Out”

Jordan Peele is recognized worldwide for his notable works in the horror genre. His directorial ventures, “Us” and “Get Out,” earned him both critical acclaim as well as commercial success.

The actor-turned-filmmaker was widely appreciated for incorporating the themes of racism and oppression in his 2017 film “Get Out.”

But the alleged imitation of Jordan Peele’s work in Coke Daniel’s latest venture did not sit well with fans. Viewers took to Twitter to express their disappointment in the film and termed the move as a “terrible” attempt.

This looks terrible btw. Hollywood is doomed pic.twitter.com/329Nub4jye — Niggabird (@nayadontgiveaf) June 22, 2021

all these horrible B movies trying to recreate the success of Get Out/Us seem to completely miss the point of what made those great and that’s why they’ll continue to flop — 💒 (@romanroyco) June 22, 2021

this sums up how many of us feel about all the movies trying to replicate Jordan Peele’s “Get Out.”



when will it end :( pic.twitter.com/b0abnfd5GY — TUNEDAY.eth 🏁 (@theycallmeTUNE) June 22, 2021

Ppl been tryna recapture the magic of Get Out but they just don’t have the eye or the pen lol.... — Street Khaleesi (@Street_Khaleesi) June 22, 2021

With every hugely successful film/filmmaker comes blatant imitators. It happened with Star Wars, Halloween, Tarantino, The Matrix, Blair Witch Project... and now the Jordan Peele ripoffs roll in.



Inevitably some look like parody SNL trailers and hoooo boy here’s one of those. https://t.co/S5bdYkRIQ1 — Matthew Thomason: Starro Stan (@ResDolph) June 22, 2021

Jordan Peele’s work is being depreciated. I feel like this is what studios are trying to do. — art that kills (@afroatsuko) June 22, 2021

Everyone wants to copy what Jordan Peele did but doesn’t have what Jordan Peele has. Aren’t y’all embarrassed!? pic.twitter.com/b1bar2RJG8 — JessicaJoediann (@JessicaJoediann) June 22, 2021

Jordan Peele did not create Get Out and Us for y’all to take the concept and water it down with Dasani. pic.twitter.com/5w4YpZjPZD — Ma'Rya sambucky advocate (@ma_ryaaaaa) June 22, 2021

What Jordan peele “get out” snl skit nonsense is this?? No one asked for a movie about a murderous Karen pic.twitter.com/ILYGmsvJZ6 — London (@urmom2708) June 22, 2021

It seems everyone has their Jordan Peele wig on lately😭

What he was able to do with Get Out was interesting for the time being but we really don’t need “Black folks being terrorized by racist whites” to become a horror sub genre…. https://t.co/6ujqCPxqBx — ✨Fully vaccinated Guillermo del Negro🎬✨ (@BlackGirICinema) June 22, 2021

A few even called out directors in the industry for imitating Jordan Peele’s work but missing out on his “nuances.” People have also expressed that while Peele “paved the way” for the genre, other creators “added potholes” to the same.

One person said “A lot of these directors wanna capture the essence of a Jordan Peele thriller without the nuance that made his films work…” pic.twitter.com/52WyLF6UCv — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 22, 2021

A lot of these directors wanna capture the essence of a Jordan Peele thriller without the nuance that made his films work all to make a profit off movies that look like the parodies from Dear White People https://t.co/PTRG8LOths — 𝕤𝕚𝕒𝕙. ✨ 😌 ✌🏾 ✨ (@SiahJayAndre) June 22, 2021

all of these Jordan Peele recreation attempts assume the core of Get Out was "haha white people scary" and try to recycle that over and over. They miss the nuanced message about liberal performative activism, about the obsession with black culture. 1/2 https://t.co/x7IrRZ9c1I — notself (@notself_) June 22, 2021

People wanna be Jordan Peele so bad and they are failing miserably https://t.co/iYXNOr5HsI — NeCeeY✨👸🏾 (@LostOnez32) June 22, 2021

Jordan Peele paved the way and y’all added potholes to it. https://t.co/naBMl07SvE — King Pierre. 🦁 (@pierrefleury_) June 22, 2021

Following the online trolling, it is certain that fans will be disappointed with “Karen.” As reactions continue to pour in across social media, it remains to be seen if the makers of the new film will address the issue further.

Edited by Gautham Balaji