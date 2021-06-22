Taryn Manning's 'Karen' trolled online for being a 'terrible' Jordan Peele knock-off

Jordan Peele recently trended online after Taryn Manning's much-awaited release “Karen” dropped its first official trailer. The trailer immediately garnered a negative reaction upon its release, with viewers claiming it to be a rip-off of Peele’s work.
The upcoming thriller focuses on the titular character, a racist woman, who goes to great lengths to frighten her African-American neighbors. The film is directed by Coke Daniels and stars Taryn Manning, Cory Hardrict and Jasmine Burke in lead roles.
Following the release of the trailer, viewers were quick to point out the overall similarity of the film with Jordan Peele’s highly acclaimed horror flick “Get Out.”
Peele went on to win an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay at the 90th Academy Awards for the film.
The plot of “Get Out” revolves around a Caucasian racist family. When protagonist Chris visits the household with his girlfriend, he uncovers horrifying secrets and menacing deeds of the family against African-American people.
Also Read: Addison Rae trolled over the release of her new music video "Obsessed"
Viewers call out “Karen” for ripping-off Jordan Peele’s “Get Out”
Jordan Peele is recognized worldwide for his notable works in the horror genre. His directorial ventures, “Us” and “Get Out,” earned him both critical acclaim as well as commercial success.
The actor-turned-filmmaker was widely appreciated for incorporating the themes of racism and oppression in his 2017 film “Get Out.”
But the alleged imitation of Jordan Peele’s work in Coke Daniel’s latest venture did not sit well with fans. Viewers took to Twitter to express their disappointment in the film and termed the move as a “terrible” attempt.
A few even called out directors in the industry for imitating Jordan Peele’s work but missing out on his “nuances.” People have also expressed that while Peele “paved the way” for the genre, other creators “added potholes” to the same.
Following the online trolling, it is certain that fans will be disappointed with “Karen.” As reactions continue to pour in across social media, it remains to be seen if the makers of the new film will address the issue further.
Also Read: Nikita Dragun trolled for allegedly ripping off Trisha Paytas' OG video "I Got F**ked By A Ghost"
Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news by taking this 3-minute survey now.