Nikita Dragun trolled for allegedly ripping off Trisha Paytas' OG video "I Got F**ked By A Ghost"

Nikita Dragun took to Instagram on May 23rd to promote her new video, titled "I Got F**ked By A Ghost." However, many users noticed that the video seemed too familiar.

The YouTuber is well known for her fantastic makeup tutorials, amassing almost 4 million subscribers. She has also grown a vast following on TikTok, with 13 million followers.

Despite calling herself the "Mother of Draguns" (a play on the Game of Thrones character), the YouTuber-turned-TikToker frequently finds herself involved with drama.

Nikita Dragun rips off Trisha Paytas?

According to the beauty guru, she had been taken advantage of by a ghost in Japan. In her Instagram story prefacing her new YouTube video, she claimed she "never had a ghost encounter" before this one.

Nikita Dragun shared her odd experience to promote her new video (Image via Instagram)

Fans soon took to Twitter to mock Nikita Dragun, while others realized that she had allegedly stolen Trisha Paytas' story, which the latter posted on YouTube six years ago with a similar title.

According to Trisha's fans, this would not be the first time Nikita Dragun has ripped off the Frenemies host, as she has allegedly done so two other times prior.

Trisha Paytas is known for posting bizarre stories in her early YouTube days and exploiting her sex life to get more fans.

Fans troll Nikita Dragun

To the knowledge of almost the entire Twitter community, Nikita and Trisha have had "bad blood" brewing for quite some time. The latter even recently called out the 25-year-old for being "fake" after defending James Charles.

With that in mind, fans of Trisha Paytas, who also follow Nikita Dragun, noticed when the latter released a coincidentally similar video title to that of the 33-year-old's old video. They took to Twitter to mock the Belgium-born makeup star, saying:

I mean we aren’t surprised, she can’t do anything but copy what other people do. But it’s expected of a talentless person — ✨ (@deadasslosingit) May 24, 2021

It’s the fact that Nikita thinks she did something💀 — 🤍 (@munmxliz) May 24, 2021

She did :) Trisha was on youtube in 2007 way before any of these new generation of youtubers — Josh (@opulentdaddy) May 24, 2021

HAHAHAHHAA NIKITA RIPPING OFF TRISHA AFTER BEING SUCH A FUCK FAVE TOWARDS HER



Yall know Nikita sings ever rap song with a hard and soft N work 🤢 — Daphne“$3.50 OF sale”del Rey (@1niteinpari5) May 24, 2021

Nikita is irrelevant + Trisha is queen pic.twitter.com/KyBwLuzNIZ — Alex Lores💔¹¹ (@_ajlores__) May 24, 2021

Perhaps she's confused about what being ghosted is 🤦‍♂️. Allegedly, she hates being ignored. — 🎶Doctor🎶 Gryph Leto 🤦‍♂️🇨🇦 🏳️‍🌈 🎨 (@GryphKnight) May 24, 2021

Look at Trish inspiring all these girls! Nikita and Gabbie owe them a muffin basket for the free personality archetype. — Naley (@Naley___) May 24, 2021

One user even went as far as alluding to Nikita Dragun's apparent "obsession" with Trisha Paytas:

Tell me you’re obsessed with Trisha, without telling me you’re obsessed with Trisha.. — HoneyPeaches (@HoneyPeaches6) May 24, 2021

TRISHA IS THE BLUEPRINT FUCKERS — plutonium (@plutonium_prax) May 24, 2021

Is the story itself actually similar though or is it just the concept that is the same? Cause anyone can make a story up about a ghost fucking them lmao — ✨Lilith Goldsberry✨ (@LilGoldsberry) May 24, 2021

According to fans, Nikita Dragun has previously done this to other YouTubers, allegedly stealing old stories and retelling them for views.

She has yet to respond to the comments, and it is deemed unlikely that she will be doing so.

