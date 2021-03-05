Candyman trends online after TikToker reveals her creepy secret room

Twitter users have been freaking out after TikToker Samantha Hartsoe shared multiple clips of discovering an abandoned hallway and room behind her mirror in multiple TikTok videos.

This got the 1992 classic horror film Candyman to trend online as a similar scene takes place in the movie. In the movie, a blonde woman says Candyman's name thrice in front of a mirror before he appears.

WHAT THE ENTIRE FUCK pic.twitter.com/J4UdHAWCIz — Great Value Sade (@CheyMillz) March 4, 2021

In the first part of her series, she described how she was undergoing a strange sensation. She stated that she's been feeling cold regardless of the temperature. Not thinking much of it, she tested the vents and the surrounding area before discovering that only certain areas in her bathroom let out a cold breeze.

She then looked for the area where the breeze was the strongest and realized that it was coming from behind her mirror.

The Caucasity of it all. pic.twitter.com/05R4wbIHqg — NaturallyNa (@NaturallyNa) March 4, 2021

SHE WENT IN HER MIRROR??!?! i’ve never seen candyman but you couldn’t have paid me enough to go back there. ain’t no way pic.twitter.com/RNaZNerdEd — *✧･ﾟ:*sydney *:･ﾟ✧* (@itssydneyjael) March 4, 2021

She then gathered her friends and showed them what was behind the mirror. Upon pulling the mirror back, she found a square hole. At first, it seemed like it was going to lead her nowhere. She then poked her phone through the hole and discovered an entire hallway with the door to a room located at the end of it.

She then went through the hole and tried to explore it alone. The TikToker clearly did not watch Candyman growing up, the curiosity getting the better of her.

She then found an entire abandoned apartment. She looked around and eventually locked the door behind her. Many Twitter users were quick to state that this is how people die in horror movies like Candyman.

Number of times I have seen the film Candyman: 1

Number of articles I have read about the film Candyman and the murder that inspired it: at least 30 — Natalie Prado (@mightbenatalie) March 4, 2021

Me watching that women climb through her apartment bathroom mirror on Tiktok knowing Candyman is on the other side. pic.twitter.com/dwX1UlvcVJ — Branden Lee (@urbanzosf) March 4, 2021

The TikToker should have got the authorities to explore the room instead

Numerous haunted stories about mysterious hidden places such as this have often unfurled in a similar manner. The smartest way to handle this situation is by informing the right authorities.

*White woman finds secret room behind her bathroom mirror*



Candyman: pic.twitter.com/NPs7oULBYY — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) March 4, 2021

