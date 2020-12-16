Bray Wyatt comments on a potential horror movie about The Fiend

Bray Wyatt has been involved in some of the most creative WWE segments and matches since his alter-ego, The Fiend, was introduced to viewers in 2019.

Now, there is a slight possibility that the lore of The Fiend could transition over to a different medium, one where Wyatt could express his creativity without being restricted by the shackles of WWE.

A fan on Twitter proposed the idea of a Fiend-themed horror film by tagging Bray Wyatt and frequent WWE collaborator, Jason Baker.

Only if @bakingjason is making it. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 15, 2020

Jason Baker has been one of the main collaborators with Bray Wyatt when it comes to The Fiend character. He had a key role in creating The Fiend's mask and also the trademark lantern.

Baker has also worked in the art department for WWE several times in the past. More recently, he was the special effects supervisor for WrestleMania 36 and Extreme Rules: The Horror Show.

The SFX artist also replied to Bray Wyatt regarding the subject of a horror movie about The Fiend.

Someone get @blumhouse on the phone. Let’s do this! — Jason Baker (@bakingjason) December 15, 2020

Blumhouse Productions is behind some of the most popular horror/thriller films of the modern age, such as Split (2016), Get Out (2017), Halloween (2018), and The Invisible Man (2020).

Bray Wyatt has taken a keen interest in a potential movie about his horror-themed character. It would be an interesting development if he gets Blumhouse to produce the aforementioned project.

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will face Randy Orton at WWE TLC 2020

Randy Orton attempted to burn Bray Wyatt inside a box on this week's edition of WWE RAW. However, it was The Fiend who emerged from the flames as the Viper's plan backfired immediately.

Orton has manipulated Bray Wyatt in the past, but The Fiend outmaneuvered The Apex Predator on Monday Night RAW.

Alexa Bliss will potentially appear in The Fiend's corner at WWE TLC. Will Randy Orton be able to outmaneuver his long-term rival in one desperate attempt at this Sunday's PPV?