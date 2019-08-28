CM Punk News: Former WWE Champion's new horror film "Girl on the Third Floor" gets a trailer

Punk unleashed

A new trailer for CM Punk's horror Film has hit the web. The film is called "Girl on the Third Floor" and is CM Punk's acting debut. This marks a new chapter in CM Punk's career as he ventures into acting like his peers such as The Rock, John Cena and Batista.

Is CM Punk signing with AEW?

In the meantime, the CM Punk and AEW rumors are refusing to die down. CM Punk is scheduled for a big interview at Starrcast III and is one of the main attractions at the event. Because of the event being on the same weekend as All Out, wrestling fans are speculating that CM Punk will show up and mark his debut in AEW.

What is CM Punk's new movie about?

In an interview with ESPN, CM Punk talked about his movie Girl on the Third Floor.

"Girl on the Third Floor is the other movie. I'm the lead in that one. That has been showing at various film festivals across the States so far, and it debuted at South by Southwest. I don't like talking about myself in a kind of positive way, but everything about the reviews has been overwhelmingly positive."

The plot synopsis reads as follows:

"Bursting pipes, rotting walls, and unidentifiable slime were not what Don Koch (WWE legend Phil "CM Punk" Brooks) expected when he convinced his wife, Liz (Trieste Kelly Dunn), that he could rehab their new Victorian home himself. In over his head, under duress, and tempted by his old weaknesses, Don soon discovers that the house has its own dark, sordid history and won't be so easy to renovate after all...

The film has been directed by Travis Stevens. The trailer for the film is listed below.

Warning: Graphic Scenes

Will CM Punk show up at All Out?

It's unclear at this point. But it also shows that fans do want to see CM Punk return to the ring. His absence from wrestling has made him into a legend. If AEW were to sign him, it would be the biggest thing in wrestling. I guess fans will find out on August 31st.

