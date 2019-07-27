AEW/WWE News: Cody Rhodes addresses CM Punk's future following alleged AEW contract offer

What is going on with CM Punk?

What's the story?

CM Punk recently participated in a great interview with ESPN where he alleged that he received a contract offer from All Elite Wrestling's Cody Rhodes via text message. He also went on to add that despite this, he wasn't impressed with the way Cody approached him and that he still had no intentions of returning to wrestling anytime soon.

Now Cody has responded to the claims Punk made in the interview with a surprising revelation.

In case you didn't know...

Speculation has mounted regarding CM Punk's return to wrestling after he was announced to appear at Starrcast III, a wrestling convention that goes alongside AEW's final PPV before their television tapings start, All Out.

However in a recent interview Punk had the following to say about a potential return to wrestling for AEW at All Out,

"The last thing I got -- I got a text from Cody [Rhodes]. And again, I almost don't even know how to reply to them sometimes, because if I reply, they do interviews and are like, "Oh yeah, I just talked to Punk." I'm kind of damned if I do, damned if I don't. I always think if somebody wants to do business with me, they can come talk to me. Texting offers isn't really a way to do good business, at least."

The heart of the matter

It seems that many within AEW disagree with, or didn't like Punk's comments as Adam 'Hangman' Page's tweet immediately after the interview made the news seems to suggest.

hey @NickJacksonYB your idea for my BTE bit was good but if somebody wants to do business with me, they can come talk to me. texting offers isn’t really a good way to do business, at least. — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) July 25, 2019

After this tweet, Cody responded to the claims that he had offered Punk a contract via text message by saying that wasn't the case. He also made a surprising prediction about Punk's future.

I think he was misquoted. I know 1 of us had met with him in person, and yes I texted him plenty when we couldn’t connect on the actual phone, but not a contracted offer. I wouldn’t be surprised if he went back to wwe. Regardless, great wrestler & guy. Door is open if he wants it https://t.co/3ityuurGGy — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 26, 2019

As you can see, Cody suggests that Punk was misquoted in his transcribed ESPN interview and that one of the AEW top brass had met with Punk in person. He also very interestingly seems to hint that there's a strong chance Punk will end up back with WWE.

What's next?

Those who have been around as long as I have will remember the heady days of January 2019 where no one knew if Kenny Omega would go to WWE or AEW. Then again, who can forget when people weren't sure if Dean Ambrose was taking a break from WWE to go back or was actually leaving and joining AEW?

All I'm saying is, we've seen something like this before and there's certainly no denying that the whole handling of this thing from Punk's 'I'm done with this' interview to AEW's response has been a bit off.

But we'll have to wait and see what happens at All Out.