AEW News: CM Punk reveals he has received an offer to wrestle again

Will CM Punk be back?

What's the story?

During a great interview with ESPN, CM Punk was asked about the inevitable link between his appearance at Starrcast and the natural assumption that he will be at All Out for AEW. He was then asked if there was anything immediately planned and he revealed that he did receive an offer.

In case you didn't know...

There have always been people speculating that Punk would return to wrestling since the day he left WWE, but things have really increased following his StarrcastIII appearance announcement.

After that CM Punk was forced to field people on Twitter that were accusing him of 'trolling wrestling fans' by remaining linked to the wrestling business and keeping that hope alive,

The heart of the matter

ESPN asked CM Punk if there was anything imminent in regards to a return to wrestling and the former WWE Superstar suggested that there has been contact between him and AEW and that he had actually received an offer - but that it was via text.

"The last thing I got -- I got a text from Cody [Rhodes]. And again, I almost don't even know how to reply to them sometimes, because if I reply, they do interviews and are like, "Oh yeah, I just talked to Punk." I'm kind of damned if I do, damned if I don't. I always think if somebody wants to do business with me, they can come talk to me. Texting offers isn't really a way to do good business, at least."

He added,

It was texted through three people and an offer came in through text. This is like a month ago, maybe.

Punk went on to clarify that the offer wasn't for a show in particular and seemed to be more of a general offer, especially as he couldn't attend Double or Nothing anyway.

What's next?

It seems that CM Punk wasn't particularly impressed with Cody's text-based offer and would've preferred a more personal approach and therefore won't be appearing for AEW. But you never know with wrestling, even if someone is being deadly serious and telling the truth because, after all, everything is a work.