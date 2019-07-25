×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW News: CM Punk reveals he has received an offer to wrestle again

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
News
674   //    25 Jul 2019, 21:31 IST

Will CM Punk be back?
Will CM Punk be back?

What's the story?

During a great interview with ESPN, CM Punk was asked about the inevitable link between his appearance at Starrcast and the natural assumption that he will be at All Out for AEW. He was then asked if there was anything immediately planned and he revealed that he did receive an offer.

In case you didn't know...

There have always been people speculating that Punk would return to wrestling since the day he left WWE, but things have really increased following his StarrcastIII appearance announcement.

Read Also: 5 signs that CM Punk will debut at AEW All Out

After that CM Punk was forced to field people on Twitter that were accusing him of 'trolling wrestling fans' by remaining linked to the wrestling business and keeping that hope alive,

The heart of the matter

ESPN asked CM Punk if there was anything imminent in regards to a return to wrestling and the former WWE Superstar suggested that there has been contact between him and AEW and that he had actually received an offer - but that it was via text.

"The last thing I got -- I got a text from Cody [Rhodes]. And again, I almost don't even know how to reply to them sometimes, because if I reply, they do interviews and are like, "Oh yeah, I just talked to Punk." I'm kind of damned if I do, damned if I don't. I always think if somebody wants to do business with me, they can come talk to me. Texting offers isn't really a way to do good business, at least."

He added,

Advertisement
It was texted through three people and an offer came in through text. This is like a month ago, maybe.

Punk went on to clarify that the offer wasn't for a show in particular and seemed to be more of a general offer, especially as he couldn't attend Double or Nothing anyway.

What's next?

It seems that CM Punk wasn't particularly impressed with Cody's text-based offer and would've preferred a more personal approach and therefore won't be appearing for AEW. But you never know with wrestling, even if someone is being deadly serious and telling the truth because, after all, everything is a work.

Tags:
AEW News & Rumors CM Punk
Advertisement
Will CM Punk appear at AEW Double or Nothing?
RELATED STORY
5 Signs that CM Punk could possibly debut at AEW All Out 
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Chris Jericho says they don't need CM Punk; reveals the company's target demographic
RELATED STORY
AEW News: The reason that could convince CM Punk to sign with AEW revealed
RELATED STORY
5 opponents for CM Punk if he goes to AEW
RELATED STORY
Wrestling/AEW News: CM Punk confirmed for Starrcast III; comments on appearance
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why CM Punk will officially debut in AEW during All Out
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Former WWE Superstar comments on CM Punk potentially joining AEW
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Hall of Famer guarantees CM Punk will debut in AEW
RELATED STORY
AEW News: CM Punk responds to AEW question, Cody Rhodes comments
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us