5 Signs that CM Punk could possibly debut at AEW All Out

19 Jul 2019

A Potential Return?

Now, hold your horses. You're probably looking at that title and thinking you must have entered an alternate universe. No, the sky is still blue, the grass is green but professional wrestling is its biggest boom phase since the late 1990s. It's true! It's damn true! This is not a prediction. I truly believe that this is a spoiler that CM Punk will make his long-awaited return to the ring at the AEW All Out PPV.

Now, you're probably wondering that he's already been announced for Starrcast 3 for an interview and AEW would have kept it secret until he was revealed at the end of the show. But I have another take on this. Keyser Soze once said in The Usual Suspects, "The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn't exist." What does that mean?

It means that everything could be right in front of us and we probably don't know that it would happen. Sometimes, by presenting something upfront, you could mislead the audience into believing that the impossible won't happen. It throws the wrestling fans off balance.

So, here are 5 signs that CM Punk could shock the world and debut at AEW All Out.

#5 His UFC Career is at a standstill

Never again?

CM Punk's UFC fight career has been pretty ordinary. His debut ended within the first round when he was defeated soundly by Micky Ward and his second fight didn't go as well. With a win-loss record of 0-2-0, his UFC status seems to be up in the air. Dana White said he believed that CM Punk's UFC career is done after his second loss to Mike Jackson.

No, it should be a wrap. The guy’s 39 years old. We gave him two shots, and he had a lot of heart tonight, and I think he should call it a wrap.

While this was over a year ago, CM Punk has moved onto commentating for Cage Fury Fighting Championship as well as acting in horror films. It's not an understatement to say that he may yearn for something more. And he may find it in AEW.

