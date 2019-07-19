×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Signs that CM Punk could possibly debut at AEW All Out 

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.67K   //    19 Jul 2019, 23:58 IST

A Potential Return?
A Potential Return?

Now, hold your horses. You're probably looking at that title and thinking you must have entered an alternate universe. No, the sky is still blue, the grass is green but professional wrestling is its biggest boom phase since the late 1990s. It's true! It's damn true! This is not a prediction. I truly believe that this is a spoiler that CM Punk will make his long-awaited return to the ring at the AEW All Out PPV.

Now, you're probably wondering that he's already been announced for Starrcast 3 for an interview and AEW would have kept it secret until he was revealed at the end of the show. But I have another take on this. Keyser Soze once said in The Usual Suspects, "The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn't exist." What does that mean?

It means that everything could be right in front of us and we probably don't know that it would happen. Sometimes, by presenting something upfront, you could mislead the audience into believing that the impossible won't happen. It throws the wrestling fans off balance.

So, here are 5 signs that CM Punk could shock the world and debut at AEW All Out.

#5 His UFC Career is at a standstill

Never again?
Never again?

CM Punk's UFC fight career has been pretty ordinary. His debut ended within the first round when he was defeated soundly by Micky Ward and his second fight didn't go as well. With a win-loss record of 0-2-0, his UFC status seems to be up in the air. Dana White said he believed that CM Punk's UFC career is done after his second loss to Mike Jackson.

No, it should be a wrap. The guy’s 39 years old. We gave him two shots, and he had a lot of heart tonight, and I think he should call it a wrap.

While this was over a year ago, CM Punk has moved onto commentating for Cage Fury Fighting Championship as well as acting in horror films. It's not an understatement to say that he may yearn for something more. And he may find it in AEW.




1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
AEW News & Rumors The Young Bucks The Lucha Brothers CM Punk Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) AEW Roster AEW PPV Schedule 2019
Advertisement
AEW News: Chris Jericho says they don't need CM Punk; reveals the company's target demographic
RELATED STORY
5 things AEW is doing right
RELATED STORY
AEW Fyter Fest: 5 Surprises that could happen- Former Impact Wrestling Star arrives, Surprise attack
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Chris Jericho's promo at Fight for the Fallen was totally unscripted
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Chris Jericho wants female Impact Wrestling star in AEW
RELATED STORY
AEW Fyter Fest 2019: Ranking each match
RELATED STORY
8 Teams that should compete in a tournament to crown the first ever AEW Tag Team Champions
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Recently released WWE star added to Casino Battle Royale
RELATED STORY
AEW Fight For The Fallen Results: Jericho bloodies AEW star, Main-event ends with emotional moment
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Tony Khan reveals the inspiration behind Fight for the Fallen set
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us