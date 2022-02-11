Fans react to Jurassic World: Dominion trailer as original Jurassic Park cast joins Chris Pratt on an adventure

The dinosaurs are back and so are the original paleontologists in the upcoming film, Jurassic World: Dominion.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the sci-fi adventure film is set four years after the events of the 2018 film where genetically engineered dinosaurs were auctioned to companies around the world while others were released on the US mainland.

The plot revolves around humans living with dinosaurs and the film will see Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ian Malcolm return.

Without further ado, let's dive into the upcoming film's trailer and see fans' reactions to it.

Cast of 'Jurassic World: Dominion'

Jurassic World: Dominion is the sixth installment in the Jurassic Park franchise, third in the Jurassic World trilogy and is a sequel to the 2018 film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The film is set to see the return of the cast from the original film, including Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum alongside the new crew of Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy and BD Wong.

The film will also be joined by Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Campbell Scott, and DeWanda Wise. Steven Spielberg, who directed the 1993 Jurassic Park, will be executively producing the film along with director Colin Trevorrow.

Fans' reaction to the trailer

The trailer for the film sent fans into an emotional ride. The ones who grew up watching actors Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill in the original movie felt nostalgic and happy on seeing them return to the franchise 29 years later. Fans expressed joy through their tweets and pictures from Jurassic Park.

Jarett Wieselman @JarettSays #JurassicPark 30 years later, I still get chills seeing Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler removing her glasses in shock at seeing dinosaurs while wearing a button down shirt tied at the waist #JurassicWorldDominion 30 years later, I still get chills seeing Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler removing her glasses in shock at seeing dinosaurs while wearing a button down shirt tied at the waist #JurassicWorldDominion #JurassicPark https://t.co/e9QbEG9ScA

Michael Patterson @michaelp93



As someone who grew up with the Jurassic Park franchise, I am so excited to see how this epic film franchise concludes.



I felt like a kid again watching this. I cannot tell how big a smile I had on my face watching the Jurassic World: Dominion trailer.As someone who grew up with the Jurassic Park franchise, I am so excited to see how this epic film franchise concludes.I felt like a kid again watching this. #JurassicWorldDominion I cannot tell how big a smile I had on my face watching the Jurassic World: Dominion trailer. As someone who grew up with the Jurassic Park franchise, I am so excited to see how this epic film franchise concludes. I felt like a kid again watching this. #JurassicWorldDominion https://t.co/COvYc4jm7t

More about the film

The official trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion dropped today and revealed the stellar cast for the film, including actors like Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum reprising their roles after almost three decades. The film is set to release on June 10 in theaters.

It will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D and Dolby Cinema but unlike its two predecessors, Legendary Entertainment is not involved in its production. The film is based on a story by director Colin Trevorrow and writer Derek Connolly.

Back in 2017, Laura Dern, who portrayed Dr. Ellie Sattler in the earlier Jurassic Park film, expressed her interest in reprising her role, commenting:

"As I said to the people who are making the new series, If you guys make a last one, you gotta let Ellie Sattler come back."

As for the future of the franchise, producer Frank Marshall clarified that the upcoming film is not the final one in the franchise but would instead mark "the start of a new era," in which humans have to adjust to dinosaurs being on their mainland.

Catch Jurassic World: Dominion, playing in theaters from June 10 and get ready for a scary yet emotional ride.

