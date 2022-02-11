Anthony Ramos' secret Ironheart role leaves internet guessing superhero names

Marvel is all set to give fans more series to binge on this year, including Ironheart, which is said to have cast Broadway artist, Anthony Ramos.

Known for his work in Broadway musicals of Hamilton, In the Heights, Damn Yankees, 21 Chump Street and Grease, Ramos has joined the MCU for a secret key role in Ironheart.

Let's dissect and understand more about Marvel's Ironheart and fans' reaction to Ramos' casting.

Who is Anthony Ramos?

Anthony Ramos is an American actor, singer and songwriter. He is best known for his dual roles as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in Hamilton. His breakout roles were in films like A Star Is Born and In the Heights. He holds a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his performance in the live stage recording of Hamilton.

Ramos' future projects include The Bad Guys, Distant and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Fans reaction to Anthony Ramos' secret role

Anthony Ramos is said to have joined the cast of Marvel's Ironheart. Fans of the star and the studios were excited by the news and expressed the same on Twitter.

Christopher Law U+2714 @Christopherglaw Anthony Ramos as the future of Marvel? Are we.....we might.....is Rogers the Musical an actual possibility? Anthony Ramos as the future of Marvel? Are we.....we might.....is Rogers the Musical an actual possibility?

P | grandmaster defense attourney @mcugoldblum how did i suddenly find out that anthony ramos is gonna be in iron heart how did i suddenly find out that anthony ramos is gonna be in iron heart😭

Alicia @Leashie11 ANTHONY RAMOS IN THE MCU!! ANTHONY RAMOS IN THE MCU!!

About Marvel's Ironheart

Marvel's highly-anticipated series Ironheart is set to star Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. The character was first introduced in 2016 in the Marvel comics and was created by Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato.

Williams, in the comics, is a 15-year-old MIT student who reverse-engineers Iron Man's armor to create one of her own. Tony Stark, a.k.a Iron Man, eventually takes notice and encourages her to pursue the life of a superhero. The upcoming Disney+ series will have six episodes in total and also have Chinaka Hodge as one of the head writers.

Ramos' secret role in Ironheart is being compared to the one Jonathan Majors served in Loki, where he is expected to not only have a big role in this series but also a future in upcoming Marvel projects.

The premiere date of the series has not yet been announced but Williams is expected to make her debut in the MCU with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November 2022.

Watch this space for more updates on Marvel's Ironheart and Ramos' role in the series.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul