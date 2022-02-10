What day does Peacemaker Season 1 Episode 8 come out? Release date, plot, and more

DC's famous spin-off series, Peacemaker, may have reached its end of the season, but things are just starting to get 'Gunn crazy.'

Created by James Gunn, the series is a spiritual sequel to 2021's The Suicide Squad. It picks up from where the film left off and follows Chris after he recovers from his encounter with Bloodsport and gets wrapped into a brand new case, Project Butterfly.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode.

When is 'Peacemaker' Season 1 Episode 8 expected to air?

Episode 8 of Peacemaker is said to be the season finale and will release on Thirsday, February 17, on HBO Max. DC fans are pumped about the unusual but unforgettable adventure in the series finale.

Director James Gunn has teased that the season finale contains some big, top-secret surprises. Episode 8 is such a big secret that he even refused to allow HBO Max to send it out to the press and from many of the cast members as well.

This has caused a lot of anticipation and given way to wild theories by fans, including a cameo appearance by another major DCEU character to introduce the DC multiverse concept or that a shocking death might take place.

Check out the promo clip for Episode 8

The previous episode of Peacemaker confirmed that Keith was murdered by his brother Chris, which is why Auggie despises him even though Keith's death was an accident. Chris is a wanted man, making him even keener to destroy the Cow, and the team is willing to help him after Leota’s deception.

However, Murn and the Butterfly inside him were killed by Song and the others. White Dragon and his Klansmen try to kill Chris, but with help from Economos and Vigilante, Chris is able to kill his father. In the end, the team gets together and plans on taking out the Cow after finally being on the same page.

The upcoming episode, Cow or Never, shows the team getting together to put an end to the Cow, and they ask Leota to look out for them from the outside. Episode 8 is expected to be 45 minutes long and will have lots of guns and fights.

Chukwudi Iwuji, who portrays Clemson Murn, had earlier teased about the finale being emotional even for Chris, who is described as 'a douchey Captain America.' Although the series has violence and constant cursing, the characters have still managed to become fan favorites, and it will be interesting to see how Gunn will conclude the story.

Catch Peacemaker's finale on February 17 on HBO Max.

Edited by R. Elahi