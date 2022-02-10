How I Met Your Father Season 1 Episode 5 review: Revelations and better decisions (Spoilers)

Sophie's infamous mother finally made an appearance on How I Met Your Father's latest episode and things didn't look good for the two.

This episode titled The Good Mom is directed by Morenike Joela Evans and written by Christopher Encell. It revolves around Sophie's mother, Lori's return and her dealing with her mom's new boyfriend.

It's time to dive in and dissect the fifth episode of Hulu's How I Met Your Father Season 1.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Recap and review of How I Met Your Father Season 1 Episode 5

Recap

This episode of How I Met Your Father begins with the arrival of Sophie's mother, Lori, who wishes to spend time with her daughter before leaving the next day. Sophie agrees and later introduces Lori to her friends. However, Sid acts a bit weird around Lori and does not wish to join Sophie and Valentina in their plans.

Later, Valentina and Sophie head over to The Happy Idiot club and meet Lori's new and young boyfriend. Sophie is skeptical and starts investigating Ash's real motive to be with her mother. Meanwhile, Valentina spends time with Lori. To her surprise, Sophie learns that Ash is in love with Lori and feels that her mother has finally found someone good.

On the other hand, Charlie finds his calling as a therapist and helps Jesse get over his failed proposal video and also learns Sid's reason behind avoiding Lori. The trio head over to the club and Charlie helps both his friends get over their past trauma. As for Ellen, while preparing her BLT, she realizes she is out of fresh tomatoes. She goes on a quest and ends up at a funeral across the hall.

As she tries to steal freshly cut tomatoes for her burger, Ellen ends up befriending the late Mrs. Horowitz's granddaughter. The two bond over their love for fresh produce and head over to the club as well. At the club, Valentina catches Lori getting intimate with Ash's manager and tells Sophie.

Sophie confronts her mother and realizes that only Lori's behavior is to blame for the failure of her previous relationships. Ellen loses out on her potential lover when she confuses Mrs. Horowitz's granddaughter with a fraud. At the end, Sophie decides to head over to Drew's for game night, a plan she had put off because of her mom.

Review

How I Met Your Father is halfway through its first season, and it does exhibit some good writing. The show has likable characters and keeps viewers going. It's also exciting to see who the titular father would be as everything currently points towards Drew.

The series has also managed to give each member of the gang more depth in a short span of time. The comedic elements in How I Met Your Father also balance out heavy character development and realizations in Sophie's character. It will be interesting to see what upcoming misadventures the gang has and how they'll grow.

Readers can catch How I Met Your Father Season 1 Episode 5 streaming on Hulu, with previous episodes also available on the platform.

