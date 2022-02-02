How I Met Your Father Season 1 Episode 4 review: Making way for new relationships and mending the old ones (Spoilers)

It's Sophie's birthday in the brand new episode of How I Met Your Father and it's a rollercoaster of a ride.

This episode, Dirrty Thirty, is directed by Pamela Fryman and written by Amelie Gillette. It revolves around Sophie's 30th birthday and her amazing birthday party turning into a messy one.

It's time to dive in and dissect the fourth episode of Hulu's How I Met Your Father Season 1.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

How I Met Your Father Season 1 Episode 4: Recap and Review

Recap

This episode of How I Met Your Father revolves around Sophie's 30th birthday party. Future Sophie recalls how 30 is a funny age and how it looks different on everyone. Some 30-year-old people are mature while others are still trying not to let go of their young self. She then went on to talk about her 30th birthday celebration and how messy it was.

The scene moves to a younger Sophie who is meeting her friends at Sid's bar. It's date night for her and Drew and she is hyped. Along with this, it's her Christina Aguilera 'Dirty video-themed’ birthday party tomorrow and Valentine is in charge of the planning. Ellen is excited to be a part of the party as she will get to spend time with her brother.

During her dinner date with Drew, Sophie realizes how mature Drew is while she is a mess. They both enjoy their time together so much that they practically get kicked out of the restaurant.

Drew immediately asks Sophie out on a second date, but since it's Sophie's birthday party that night, she invited him over.

When Sophie reaches home, she changes the theme of her birthday party to a classy one and asks her friends to pretend to be sophisticated. She sets up a raw bar, asks everyone to dress up for a cocktail event and arranges books for a more mature look to the party. While trying to do so, she breaks the heat pipe turning the party into a hot sauna.

On the other hand, Sid gets made fun of for wearing his Man-gagement ring as a sign of his long-distance party. Charlie and Valentina have come to terms with the status of their relationship after the latter revealed that she does not want to commit yet as monogamy is not for her.

Things don't seem to go well for Ellen and Jesse either as they feel a sibling disconnect as they are not the same. So, Jesse tries to make up for lost time by showing Ellen how to swipe the metro card. Meanwhile, Charlie and Valentina flirt with strangers only to realize they are ready for commitment.

During the party, Drew ends up burning his hand on the heat pipe after which Sophie decides to come clean and stop pretending. Drew tells her that he likes her the way she is and does not need to change for him.

He shares how he feels left out on things people his age do because of his maturity, but Sophie's birthday night definitely made up for that. He hopes to take Sophie out on six more dates.

The two then enjoyed their time on the roof as they danced to Christina Aguilera’s Dirrty Video.

Review

This episode of How I Met Your Father is all about the weird middle age when one is not too old but also not young either, a.k.a 30. Sophie turns 30 in this episode and it is a rollercoaster of a ride. It's date night for Drew and Sophie followed by a birthday party which brings the two closer.

Sophie's birthday is themed Dirrty Thirty after Christina Aguilera’s iconic song of the same name. But Drew's invitation to the party changed everything as Sophie went out alimb to impress him by changing her party to a cocktail one.

However, by the end of this How I Met Your Father episode, Drew surprises Sophie with his honest and adorable ways.

Ellen got more screen time on this episode of How I Met Your Father as it inspects her relationship with Jesse and the rough patch the siblings went through as kids. Meanwhile, Sid continues to humor viewers with 'trademark' and his 'man-gagement' ring.

All in all, this episode of How I Met Your Father is by far the coolest episode with the best humor. It balanced out the plot through interpersonal relationships and equal attention to each character.

Hopefully, the series will stand out from its predecessor and make an identity of its own. Catch How I Met Your Father Season 1 Episode 4 streaming on Hulu, with its previous episodes also available to watch.

