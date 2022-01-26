'How I Met Your Father' Season 1 Episode 3 review: Modern loneliness and intimacy in today's age (Spoilers) 

Sophie and her belief in love returned this week on Hulu's How I Met Your Father, only this time, the story is not about finding a soulmate.

The latest episode of the sitcom talks about the need to look for the right one, modern loneliness and intimacy. It depicts the characters coping with their issues. The episode also put other character dynamics into the limelight, including Sid, Valentina, Ellen and Charlie.

It's time to dive in and dissect the third episode of Hulu's How I Met Your Father Season 1.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

'How I Met Your Father' Season 1 Episode 3: Recap and Review

Recap

The third episode of How I Met Your Father begins with the gang hanging out in Sid and Jesse's apartment. The latter contemplated joining Tinder but later expressed his disdain for them. Sophie offers to help him out by setting his profile up in a way every girl would like, starting with taking the ideal profile picture.

As the episode progresses, Sophie pairs off with Jesse to take his Tinder profile photo where she meets his school's Vice Principal Drew. The two hit it off instantly and later planned a date.

Sid takes Valentina's advice and shares about his struggles with his long-distance relationship, so she helps him fly down to meet Hannah.

Meanwhile, Ellen and Charlie start flat hunting separately after she rejects his idea of sharing an apartment. She eventually comes to the realization that the two can help each other out in the new city. At the end of this episode, Jesse tries to cheer Sophie up and pushes her to call Drew.

Review

This episode of How I Met Your Father, titled The Fixer, shows the future Sophie clarifying that the episode is not about how she met her son's father but instead how she tried to fix Jesse's love life. This gives the series a new angle involving relationship-building and maturing with one's journey.

Each character gets their equal share of the limelight in the episode, making the story more cohesive. Unlike the previous episode, each character experiences a unique type of loneliness as the other member helps them cope. Aside from this, the writers have carefully added the entire dating and digital concept to the series.

This episode puts apps and devices in the center and portrays them as essential parts of a relationship. But viewers know that there can never be any digital or cyber substitute for human interaction, at least that's what the pandemic has taught everyone.

Long-distance relationships are also talked about in this episode, where technology and cyberspace have let couples have instant access to one another at any time, location or day.

However, intimacy cannot ever be generated through cyberspace, especially not the platonic or romantic type. The contrast for the same can be observed between Jesse's struggle with dating apps and Hannah's adventurous attempt to create intimacy with Sid.

This episode of How I Met Your Father also saw the dynamics between each of the members. Viewers can also observe the familiar formula of insights into the inner worlds of the characters, just like the show's predecessor How I Met Your Mother.

The Fixer is worth watching as the show has managed to stand apart in a way that has come down to friendship and maturity as the characters continue to support and advise one another throughout their misadventures.

Catch How I Met Your Father Season 1 Episode 3 streaming on Hulu, with its previous episodes also available to watch.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul