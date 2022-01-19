'How I Met Your Father' Season 1 Episode 2 ending explained: Why Jesse and Sophie don't get together (Spoilers)

The second episode of the much-awaited sitcom, How I Met Your Father, dropped as a two-part premiere today and focused on budding friendships.

This episode of How I Met Your Father was again directed by Pamela Fryman, along with Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger as the writers. The episode revolved around Sophie's struggle to let go of Ian and accept Jesse as a potential lover, while Valentina got vocal about her issues with Charlie.

.Without further ado, let's dissect and understand the ending of Hulu's How I Met Your Father Season 1 Episode 2.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of 'How I Met Your Father' Season 1 Episode 2

As this episode of How I Met Your Father Season 1 moves towards the end, viewers will see Sophie trying to get over Ian when she meets her new friend at FOMO to hangout. However, waiting in the line outside, she receives a text from Ian about their Jason Momoa lookalike joke.

Sophie pushes it past her as Jesse now looks like an ideal guy for her. All seems to be going well between the two when he invites her to the candle room. But this progress goes to waste when Sophie encounters a Momoa look-alike and gets kicked out for violating the club's strict no-photo policy, leaving Jessie waiting for her.

Later, Valentina finds Sophie and clarifies the nature of the setup, where she wanted her to get to know Jesse. But soon Valentina realizes that Sophie is not ready to date yet.

As for others, they struggle to keep a smile on - Ellen fails to flirt, Charlie finds it hard to fit in and Sid is just downright exasperated. Before the gang left FOMO, Valentina admitted to Charlie about needing space and that they should break up.

The boys decided to hang out at Sid's bar and began to actually bond. Charlie stops trying to be a 'regular' guy and lets his lavish self out. He compliments Sid's bar walls and gets a compliment back for his cufflinks. Soon after, they were joined by Valentina and Sophie.

Valentina apologizes to Charlie by bringing him a bag of bagels and the two come to an understanding of respecting each other's need for space. He then tells her that he will move out and take her on their first date again.

As for Jesse, he is seen punching a jukebox to make it work when Sophie joins him. She apologizes to him about the mixup and vows to never let Jesse feel alone. The two then agreed on staying friends for the moment.

The song Jesse tried to play earlier finally comes on and it's none other than Drops of Guitar, which is apparently his comfort song, just like Sophie. This surprises her and leaves her happy enough not to send Ian that Momoa text.

While Jesse and Sophie may have decided not to pursue romance, they are definitely getting comfortable with one another.

How I Met Your Father Season 1 Episode 2, FOMO, is now streaming on Hulu.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul