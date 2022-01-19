'How I Met Your Father' Season 1 Episode 1 ending explained: Does Sophie go after Ian? (Spoilers) 

The highly-anticipated sitcom, How I Met Your Father, premiered today on Hulu and fans of HIMYM are in for a nostalgic ride.

The pilot episode of How I Met Your Father was directed by Pamela Fryman, along with Isaac Aptaker, Emily Spivey, Elizabeth Berger, Carter Bays and Craig Thomas as the writers. It set the basic tone of the standalone sequel with a dive into Sophie's past and her experiences with love in the age of online dating.

Without further ado, let's dissect and understand the ending of Hulu's How I Met Your Father Season 1 Episode 1.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of 'How I Met Your Father' Season 1 Episode 1

As this episode of How I Met Your Father Season 1 progresses towards the end, viewers will see that Sophie wants to take a chance and give the long-distance relationship a try with Ian.

A little motivation from Valentina and Charlie made her come to that decision, so she looks for her phone. Unfortunately, her phone got swapped with Sid's after she left her Uber.

Sophie is accompanied by Valentina and Charlie as they head towards Sid's bar, where his friends have gathered to surprise his girlfriend. Initially, everyone thought Sophie was Sid due to the phone mishap. There, Valentina and Charlie meet Ellen, Jesse's sister. Viewers will learn that Jesse is the yang to Sophie's yin because he does not believe in love.

Sophie, being a hopeless romantic, tries to share her optimism and tells him about her plan to walk the Brooklyn Bridge when she meets her soulmate. In response, Jess assumes that her faith in love is due to her parent's long lasting marriage.

Coming back to Sid's proposal, his girlfriend Hannah happily accepts it, but has to leave for LA due to a work emergency. Sophie also decided to head over to the airport to give Ian another shot as the newly formed gang drove down to JFK.

Upon reaching the airport, Sid sees Hannah off while Sophie makes a heartfelt speech to Ian about wanting to give their relationship a shot. But, he bursts her bubble and reminds her of his situation and that a long-distance relationship would be impossible.

Sophie then decides that she will walk the bridge on her own, regardless of not having a lover. Little did Sophie know that was the very night she met the love of her life. On the bridge, Charlie and Valentina work out their problems and Ellen announces that she is open to dating.

Later, Jesse learns that his assumptions about Sophie were completely wrong as her mother is a "party girl" and her father has been absent from her life since the beginning. This gives him hope as he looks at Sophie and her faith in love.

The gang then decided to go out for drinks at Jesse and Sid's apartment, which they got from two other Wesleyan graduates, who even left their swords. It is none other than Ted and Marshall's apartment from How I Met Your Mother. This episode of How I Met Your Father ends with a small note dedicated to the late Bob Saget, who was the voice behind the future Ted Mosby in HIMYM.

Also Read Article Continues below

How I Met Your Father Season 1 Episode 1 is now streaming on Hulu.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul