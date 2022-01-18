'Euphoria' Season 2 Episode 2 ending explained: Does Nate's dad confront Fez for what he did? (Spoilers)

HBO Max's latest season of Euphoria is packed with fantasies, love triangles and complicated emotions, but most importantly, it is giving other characters much-needed screen time.

The latest episode of Euphoria Season 2 explores the aftermath of the New Year's Eve Party. From Nate's hospitalization to Rue's newly found friendship with Elliot, no stone is left unturned.

The love triangle between Nate, Cassie and Maddy is developing further, reaching a new level of chaos. Meanwhile, Cal is out to get his revenge on Fez for hurting his son.

Without further ado, let's dissect and understand the ending of Euphoria Season 2 Episode 2.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of 'Euphoria' Season 2 Episode 2

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 2 had a lot of storylines going together but none were left unexplored or tangled. Viewers will see Rue and Jules together again, Elliot and Rue hanging out, Kat going through Ethan's crisis, Nate and Cassie continuing to meet in secret and Lexi trying to defend Fez.

This episode of Euphoria saw Nate returning from the hospital and also getting confronted by his father, Cal, about the brawl. However, he chose not to talk about it and kept the attacker's identity a secret. But Cal was too determined to find out about the person who hurt his son.

Cal went on to conduct his own investigation and reached Cassie's house as she was the easiest to intimidate. While Lexi kept her mouth shut, Cassie felt scared from the threats Cal was putting forward and exposed the truth. She feared that her disapproving affair with Nate would come to light if the police got access to her phone.

As for Lexi, she wanted to help Fez. She couldn't help but think about that night where Fez made her feel special, all by showing interest in learning about her. She was rather stunned by how sweet and caring Fez was in one moment and how violent he could be in the other. She regretted not taking a stand and stopping him at the party.

An inconvenient meet

Lexi has always been fearful of taking action. When Rue overdosed on the previous season of Euphoria, Lexi blamed herself as she knew about her addiction but did not have the courage to tell the former's mother about it. But this time, she wants to save Fez.

She made a trip to his convenience store but again, could not manage to say anything other than the usual greetings. One of the reasons that might have happened is because of Faye's presence with Fez. Lexi thought that the two were a thing, which made her upset.

However, Fez did clarify that Faye was just staying with him after an incident occurred at her motel. While Lexi was still at the store, Cal entered with a gun hidden in his pocket. He started questioning Fez about his store and if Lexi had already told him everything. Fez obviously started doubting Cal's intentions, which caused Ashtray to grow suspicious and load his gun.

Surprisingly, Cal did not choose violence and simply paid for the items he bought from the store. He introduced himself as a concerned father and left. Knowing Cal, he might have something up his sleeve as he would not let go of this easily, even if Fez is not to be messed with.

Back at home, Cal confronted Nate again after he returned from his meeting with Cassie. He wanted to know why a drug dealer like Fez would harm Nate. The latter finally gave in and told him the truth. He revealed that he knows what his father did to Jules and that Fez is aware of it too.

Cal's history with Jules

In Season 1 of Euphoria, after their meeting, Cal had asked Jules not to talk about it, basically threatening her. However, Rue figured that something was wrong with the latter and learned about the truth. In this episode of Euphoria, titled Out of Touch, Nate explained to his father that Rue shared that information with Fez, who then threatened to kill him.

Back then, Nate filed a police report against Fez, which led to a raid on his house. So the latter's violent act was nothing but revenge for what happened. To save his father and family from embarrassment, Nate had threatened Jules not to share any further details about the incident.

Cal did try explaining to Nate that he was unaware of Jules being a minor. However, Nate quipped that Jules was unaware about being filmed that night. This gave Cal the idea that his son knew about his personal video collection and grew concerned about the one with Jules on it. He asked Nate about the tape but he remained silent.

Fans of Euphoria are aware of how important the video is and that it was taken away by Maddy. Euphoria Season 2 Episode 2 is now streaming on HBO Max.

