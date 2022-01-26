How I Met Your Father Season 1 Episode 3 ending explained: Is Sophie able to help Jesse out with dating? (Spoilers)

The third episode of How I Met Your Father saw friendships strengthening in the gang as they helped one another with personal concerns.

Directed by Kimberly McCullough and written by Dan Levy, the episode revolved around Sophie helping Jesse out with his Tinder profile, Ellen and Charlie hunting for an apartment, and Valentina helping Sid out with his long-distance relationship with Hannah.

Without further ado, let's dissect and understand the ending of Hulu's How I Met Your Father Episode 3.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of How I Met Your Father Season 1 Episode 3

As this episode of How I Met Your Father Season 1 progresses towards the end, the friendships in the group help each other out - from dating, navigating long distance relationships to finding a roommate.

Ellen and Charlie

Earlier in the episode, Charlie proposes sharing an apartment with Ellen, which she rejects, saying she does not want a clueless rich guy to ber roommate. However, when her future roommate Ralph turns out to be a fraud after he uses her credit card to buy things for himself, Ellen then understands that Charlie might be clueless but he is trustworthy. She then agrees to become Charlie's roommate as she knows it's better to live with him than a complete stranger.

Sid and Valentina

In this episode of How I Met Your Father, Valentina helps out Sid with his device gifted by Hannah. However, when Sid and Hannah's plan to enjoy an intimate night ends with disappointment for both of them, Sid goes to Valentina to share his sadness. He expressed his need to be with Hannah physically and not just over the phone.

Valentina, who herself had experienced the difficulties of long-distance relationships in the past, helps Sid out. She reaches out to a Polish pilot she once dated and manages to fly Sid out to LA to meet Hannah. Sid surprises Hannah and the two spend some quality time together.

Jesse and Sophie

Viewers of the sitcom saw Jesse's vice principal Drew expressing interest in Sophie when she met him at school, while taking Jesse's pictures for his Tinder. Later, Jesse revealed that Drew had asked for her phone number, but Sophie turned it down.

Towards the end of the episode, Sophie talks about her turbulent childhood with Jesse and how she was the "fixer" for her mother whenever she got emotionally hurt after a breakup. Helping Jesse find a date, Sophie's own desire to find love has been revived. When she sends Jesse a photo of him she took earlier, he replies with Drew's phone number.

Sophie decides to overcome her fears and call Drew. It was then revealed that the two had met earlier at Sid's engagement before they fixed a dinner date. Sophie's past experiences may have killed her enthusiasm, but she is still willing to give Drew a chance.

Also Read Article Continues below

How I Met Your Father Season 1 Episode 3, The Fixer, is now streaming on Hulu.

Edited by Sabika