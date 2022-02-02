Who is Lisa Hayley Ambalavanar? All about actor as she joins 'Titans' as dark magician Jinx

The upcoming season of DC's Titans is going to see a few additions to its cast, including Lisa Hayley Ambalavanar.

The actress is said to have joined the series as Jinx and will be a part of the recurring cast. Created by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti, the series follows a group of young heroes as they combat evil and other perils. These superheroes are a part of the DC universe and fans of Teen Titans would be familiar with the plot and the characters.

Lisa Hayley Ambalavanar and her career

Lisa Hayley Ambalavanar is an English actress who is best known for her roles in Doctors and The A List. Back in 2009, she made her professional debut with Home Time and then went on to appear in films like Coffee, The Stuff of Legend, Like Living and many more.

Ambalavanar has also starred in several stage productions including Painkillers and Singin' in the Rain. She also made an appearance in A View from the Bridge and Sleeping Beauty.

Lisa Hayley Ambalavanar in Titans

Lisa Hayley Ambalavanar is set to recur as Jinx in the upcoming season of DC's Titans. Her character is described as a 'quick-witted criminal longer and a master of dark magic with a joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it.'

Jinx was created by Marv Wolfman and Chuck Patton, and made her debut in Tale of the Teen Titans #56 back in 1985. Both Jinx and Brother Blood were featured in the Teen Titans animated shows.

The announcement for the fourth season of the Titans was made on October 2021 at the DC FanDome. Joining the cast for Season 4 along with Ambalavanar are Franka Potente and Joseph Morgan.

Titans wrapped its third season on October 2021 as well, the series currently stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Curran Walters, Conor Leslie, Joshua Orpin and Minka Kelly among others.

Fans can expect Season 4 to release in fall 2022, until then, watch this space for more updates on HBO Max's upcoming season of Titans.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul