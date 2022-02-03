How I Met Your Father season 1 episode 4 ending explained: Is Sophie able to impress Drew with her sophisticated party? (Spoilers)

The fourth episode of How I Met Your Father saw relationships, both old and new, in a new light.

The episode revolved around Sophie's 30th birthday bash, Sid's man-gagement ring, Valentina and Charlie's relationship as well as Ellen and Jesse's relationship. It was directed by Pamela Fryman and written by Amelie Gillette

Without further ado, let's dissect and understand the ending of Hulu's How I Met Your Father episode 4.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of How I Met Your Father season 1 episode 4

As this episode of How I Met Your Father season 1 progresses towards the end, viewers will see new and old relationships blooming in different ways. After Sophie invites Drew to her birthday party and changes the entire theme to cocktail, things take a different direction.

Sid's man-gagement ring gets mistaken for a purity ring, putting all the females in awe. Drew then asks Sophie about her books while Jesse tries to be a wingbro for Ellen. After Sophie realizes her appetizers are uncooked and gross, she sends Jesse and Ellen for some classy snacks. On their walk, Ellen confesses to her brother about her feelings about how she idealized her brother to be and how it got messed up due to their parents divorce.

Back at the party, Charlie tries to make Valentina jealous by talking to other women at the party. But that does not work as Valentina knows all about his actions and the two realize that they like this game. Meanwhile, Drew tries to fix Sophie's window and accidentally gets burned by the pipe. Sophie tries to help Drew out with his burns, only to catch Charlie and Valentina being intimate in the shower.

Sophie storms out of the bathroom in embarrassment and goes up to the roof. On the other hand, Ellen and Jesse finally talk about the hardships of their adolescence. Ellen then realizes how all the blame she put on Jesse for all those years of absence was wrong as he too was a kid when their parents separated. Back in the bathroom, Valentina and Charlie come to terms with their relationship, realizing that giving commitment a try is not a bad thing.

On the roof of the apartment building, Drew consoles Sophie and she comes clean to him. Drew admits to being mature but also regrets missing out on all the crazy nights people his age have. He then adds that he finally had a 'crazy one' that night and asks Sophie out on their future sixth date. This episode of How I Met Your Father ends with the two bonding over their shared love for Dirrty by singing it together.

How I Met Your Father season 1 episode 4 Dirrty Thirty, is now streaming on Hulu.

