The Book of Boba Fett ending explained: Who is using Boba Fett's bacta tank? (Spoilers)

The much-awaited season finale of The Book of Boba Fett premiered today and sent all the fans into a frenzy.

Created by Jon Favreau, the series revolves around Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, who wish to make a name for themselves in the galaxy's underworld by taking over the territory once controlled by Jabba the Hutt. It was inspired by Seven Samurai.

This article will help readers understand the ending of Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett episode 7, "In the Name of Honor."

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of The Book of Boba Fett episode 7

In the season finale of The Book of Boba Fett, he and his friends feel victorious after beating back the vicious Pyke Syndicate. They also free Mos Espa and all of Tatooine from their rule but at a cost.

Everyone is pretty injured after, including Wookiee Black Krrsantan. Boba sets up a recovery center in his bacta tank for Krrsantan to recover in the middle of the battle.

After the fight, Boba and Fennec Shand walk the streets of Mos Espa and watch the recovery efforts from the battle. Fennec asks Boba to use his bacta tank for healing as his right arm is wounded, but Boba tells him it's already occupied. This implies that Boba made good on his promise by letting Krrsantan heal first.

Later, they learn that it's not Krrsantan in the bacta tank as he shows up to hang out with the rest of the gang in the town center. They all laugh and joke because they are friends now, and the credits roll in.

Who is in the bacta tank?

In the episode's end credits, the camera pans to a figure bathed in blue inside the bacta tank. It's hard to tell at first who is in there, but later a man is seen with a nice, fiery scalpel and is ready to get to work.

This mystery man is none other than Cobb Vanth, who was left for dead by Cad Bane back in Freetown in the previous episode. The show even showed people honoring Vanth's sacrifice in the finale. His death was clearly highly exaggerated as he was alive and healing in Boba Fett’s bacta tank.

Earlier in the episode, Cad Bane told Boba Fett that he should have left Cobb Vanth his armor which hints that Vanth might get an armor of his own.

The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+.

