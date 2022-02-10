How I Met Your Father Season 1 Episode 5 ending explained: Is Sophie happy with her Mother's choice? (Spoilers)

The fifth episode of How I Met Your Father saw Sophie putting herself first and her relationship with Drew, even before her mom.

The episode revolved around Sophie and her mom's relationship while Jesse and Sid tried and got over their past traumas. It also saw Ellen almost finding love but blowing it all up over a stupid confusion. It was directed by Morenike Joela Evans and written by Christopher Encell.

Without further ado, let's dissect and understand the ending of Hulu's How I Met Your Father episode 5.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of 'How I Met Your Father' season 1 episode 5

As this episode of How I Met Your Father season 1 progresses towards the end, viewers see Sophie and Valentina heading over to The Happy Idiot club to meet Lori's new boyfriend.

At first, Sophie refuses to believe he actually likes her mother and does not have any ulterior motive. But when Valentina catches Lori kissing Ash's manager and tells Sophie about the same, she has a realization.

On the other hand, the boys decide to confront and get over their fears. Jesse goes up on the stage again to get over his failed proposal and Sid buys Lori a beer to get over his traumatic experience.

After things go great with Sid and Jesse, Charlie considers himself to be a psychologist but listening to people's problems as a bartender felt like an easier way out for him.

Meanwhile, things between Ellen and Rachel seem to be going well until she tells Charlie, who informs her that the neighbor who died had no children. Ellen then confronts the fraud granddaughter, only to later learn that Charlie confused the two old Jewish ladies in the building. This makes Rachel furious and she storms off.

When Sophie confronts her mother, Lori blames her inability to maintain a relationship as she wishes to not commit and be a wanderlust. Sophie then goes on to talk about the difficulty of constantly moving around as a child and even after learning the reason behind her mother keeping the bikini poster, Sophie leaves.

She decides to stop letting her mother get away with this any longer and to put her own relationship first. She goes over to Drew's and joins him for game night with his friends.

How I Met Your Father season 1 episode 5 The Good Mom, is now streaming on Hulu.

