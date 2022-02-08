Euphoria season 2 episode 5 ending explained: Where did Rue run off to at the end? (Spoilers)

Fans of Euphoria will finally get to see a purely Rue-centered episode, only with a rollercoaster of emotions.

The episode, titled Stand Still Like the Hummingbird, revolves around Rue and her withdrawal from drug addiction. It sees a completely different side of her and the most accurate depiction of a drug addict going through withdrawal.

The episode is a combination of intense acting, stunning cinematography and brilliant music score.

Without further ado, let's dissect and understand the ending of this episode from Euphoria Season 2.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of 'Euphoria' season 2 episode 5

As Euphoria season 2 episode 5 progresses towards the end, things take an ugly turn for Cassie and Maddy after Rue reveals the former's secret affair with Nate in front of everyone.

While Maddy and Cassie fought, Rue made her escape. She ran over to Fez's house, hoping to find drugs to help with her withdrawal, only to learn he had stopped keeping drugs at his house.

When Rue tries to steal some of Fez's grandmother's medicines, he kicks her out of the house. When she reaches a different level of desperation for money and drugs, she breaks into a stranger's house. She packs away all the jewelry and money but gets almost caught by the owners of the house.

While escaping, Rue ran into a few police officers who started questioning her intent. Fearful of losing the stolen items, she runs as fast as she can and finally lands on Laurie's doorstep.

Rue then submits all the stolen cash and jewelry to Laurie as part of her payment for the drugs. However, Laurie tells her she only needs cash and Rue promises to return it all as soon as possible.

She then goes on to explain how she has never been angry and understands Rue's situation as she herself went through withdrawal. Although Laurie had m***hine, Rue tells her she only consumed oral drugs.

Rue then excused herself to the washroom as she felt sick, only to lie on the floor after throwing up. Laurie then runs a bath and injects morphine.

When Rue wakes up the next morning, she realizes that she is still at Laurie's house. She tries to escape quietly and sneaks out the window after a lot of struggle. As she ran, Rue found herself back home.

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5 is now streaming on HBO Max.

