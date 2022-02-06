Sweet Magnolias Season 2 ending explained: How does the season end for Serenity's trio? (spoilers)

The new season of Sweet Magnolias gave viewers a whole lot of drama, serious cliffhangers, and answers to some burning questions.

The series is developed by Sheryl J. Anderson and stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley as the leading trio. The second season saw a new development in Cal's story and a major twist for Helen.

Without further ado, let's dissect and understand the end of Season 2.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of Sweet Magnolias Season 2

In the second season of Sweet Magnolias, Maddie, Dana Sur, and Helen's long-standing rivalry with Mary Vaughn reaches a new low, and Cal gets pulled into the drama. This was due to the trio's attempt to recall the election against Mary Vaughn's husband, and rather than targeting the trio directly, she took aim at Cal.

Mary Vaughn's games

Viewers of the show are aware that Cal is already on thin ice for not bringing home the state championship trophy. Mary Vaughn used the information she had on Cal (his arrest for assault and battery) to get him fired. Losing his job was a big blow for Cal, and when Stu showed up, things got worse.

Stu, who's a fan of Cal, got angry over the firing and wanted to defend him, but when Stu insulted Maddie, Cal punched him. All the convincing Cal did to assure Maddie about his anger issues being in control were wasted, and he was hauled away by the police.

Helen's decision

As for Helen, viewers know that her desire to become a mother was a major theme throughout the season. At the premiere, she revealed she was pregnant with Ryan's child but miscarried. Losing her child was devastating for Helen, so she decided to try IVF.

She then embarked on a romance with Erik, but Helen's future became questionable upon Ryan's return to Serenity. Ryan first told Helen that he would reconsider his decision not to have children, and he later asked her to marry him. The season ended with Helen's shocking answer to Ryan.

A blast from the past

This season of Sweet Magnolias also saw the arrival of a new character, who was looking for Dana Sue. The woman, Kathy, accosted Dana Sue’s daughter Annie. Later, Jackson showed his mom and her friends a very disturbing post on the Serenity Secrets Instagram account.

The video showed Kathy sticking a screwdriver into the tire of the Sullivan’s catering van. This hinted that the character is now a newbie but someone well known to the trio.

Also Read Article Continues below

Stream all episodes of Sweet Magnolias Season 2 on Netflix.

Edited by Danyal Arabi