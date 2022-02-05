And Just Like That... ending explained: Is Samantha back? (Spoilers)

The beloved And Just Like That... came to an end with a very hopeful ending to it in the final episode.

Seeing the Light was directed by Nisha Ganatra, and revolved around Charlotte planning the ultimate ritual for Rock, Miranda's big decision and Carrie's hopeful closure.

Without further ado, let's dissect and understand the end of And Just Like That...

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of And Just Like That...

As the season finale of And Just Like That... progresses towards the end, viewers see Carrie's lamp acting up while she's texting. The next day, she takes it to the lamps store and finds out it has a broken wire. She then heads to Jackie's party and learns it's a surprise wedding.

Later, Franklyn arrives and compliments Carrie on for her podcast work, offering to produce a solo podcast for her if she wishes to have one in the future. That night, Carrie asks Big to give a sign through the lamp and when she lies down, the lamp blinks. She then dreams of Big's favorite song, only to wake up to the lamp on again.

At Rock's Bat Mitzvah, Carrie tells Miranda and Charlotte about Big's wish to be buried in Paris, near the bridge, and the two agree to go with her for the same. Later, Rock tells their parents, Charlotte and Henry, they don't believe in their Bat Mitzvah and refuse to attend the party.

Meanwhile, Miranda tells Carrie about her plans to fly down to LA with Che. The latter asks Miranda not to come to Paris since it would be a long flight for her.

In the bathroom, Miranda tells Carrie that she has given up her internship to be with Che and that being there for both of them is important to her. They are interrupted by Rabbi Jen who tells them that their friendship is clearly the most important thing to both of them, to which Carrie and Miranda agree.

Back at the Bat Mitzvah, Harry and Charlotte tried to bribe Rock into attending the event but the latter refused to go against their beliefs. Later, Charlotte tells Lisa that she has failed as a mom and as a Jew, but the latter gives her the pep talk she needed. Charlotte ended up celebrating Bat Mitzvah as her own and her family supported her for the same.

Carrie decides to go to Paris on her own, while Miranda joins Che for LA. Carrie then scatters Big's ashes into the water from the bridge, wearing a very Sex and The City ballgown. She then texts Samantha to meet for a cocktail and the latter texts her back with, "How about tomorrow night?" to which Carrie responds "Fabulous."

Back in the city, Carrie shares her wisdom on love and loss on her very first solo podcast 'Sex in the City.' At the end of And Just Like That...'s finale, Carrie shares a kiss with her boss Franklyn.

Stream all episodes of And Just Like That... on HBO Max.

