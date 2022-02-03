This Is Us Season 6 Episode 5 ending explained: What was Kate afraid to tell Rebecca? (Spoilers)

A new episode of This Is Us premiered today and focused on Kate and Rebecca's rocky relationship over the years.

The latest episode was directed by Chris Sullivan and revolved around Rebecca and Kate over the years. Viewers of the show are already aware of the ups and downs the two have gone through over the years, and Heart and Soul sheds light on that relationship.

Without further ado, let's dissect and understand the ending of this episode.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of 'This Is Us' Season 6 Episode 5

As Episode 5 of This Is Us progresses towards the end, viewers see teen Kate horrified by her mother's decision to start dating. The argument between them is another example of how rocky their relationship has been over the years, from Kate's deep rooted anger to their inability to see eye to eye.

After the fight, Rebecca calls Miguel and breaks down over her Jack's death and how she has been struggling with the grief, which Kate overhears. She later joins Rebecca on the piano and tells her to start dating again. The two then play the piano together to the tune of Heart and Soul.

Back in the present day, Rebecca and Kate spend the day together with the latter's kids after Toby's plans to come home change. Rebecca offered to look after the kids while Kate went to school, but the latter insists on taking everyone.

She introduces Rebecca to her students and asks her to play the piano with them. She watches her mom play and sing with the students, realizing things will change soon.

Kate steps out and calls Toby to reminisce about the complicated relationship she has shared with her mother over the years and how upsetting the upcoming conversation would be with her.

Viewers of This Is Us are aware of Rebecca's worsening Alzheimer's and now Kate does not feel comfortable with her watching the kids alone. When she conveys Rebecca the same, the latter is hurt and storms off.

Later that evening, Kate visits Rebecca and apologizes for all the years she took her frustrations out on her mom. She further adds how painful the timing of Rebecca's illness is because they are finally in a good place in their relationship.

Rebecca also admits her sensitivity towards her condition. Kate then goes on and asks Rebecca to teach Jack to play the piano.

The latest episode of This Is Us Season 6 is now streaming on NBC, Hulu, and Hotstar.

