Sweet Magnolias season 2 review: Sugarcoated drama of first loves and friendships

The second season of Sweet Magnolias finally dropped, leaving viewers with a major cliffhanger at the end.

Developed by Sheryl J. Anderson, it is based on the novel series of the same name by Sherryl Woods. The series follows three South Carolina women, who have been best friends since childhood, as they help each other through the complexities of romance, career, and family.

It's time to dive in and dissect the second season of the Netflix series.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Sweet Magnolias season 2: Review

The latest season of Sweet Magnolias picked up from the previous season's finale, where Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue were waiting to hear news about Kyle who got into an accident. The crash also included Kyle's new friend Nellie, and luckily both of them are fine.

Without a doubt, this season of Sweet Magnolias is a must-watch as it is filled with life lessons that every family would relate to. From sensitive topics to unnecessary guilt, the series has it all. The first episode of the season set the stage for drama along with answering several burning questions.

Surely the first installment seems cheesier as season 2 seems more real in terms of the way the characters tackle several difficult situations, like Kyle's car crash. This season resembled the feel-good nature of Virgin River when compared to the predictable plot of Gilmore Girls.

The fictional premise of the show makes it easier for the writers to blur the line between reality and fantasy with unrealistic scenarios. The series also shows the potential of becoming a long-running drama.

Another thing that stood out in this season was the writing. The exceptional job of not making the series feel stretched, the writers outdid themselves. Joanna Garcia Swisher once again delivered a killer performance as Maddie, Brooke Elliot was as phenomenal as Dana Sue, and Heather Headley was flawless as Helen. The trio have been the soul of the show, and with their heart-touching friendship they bring the magic along with them to the screen.

The young cast, including Anneliese Judge, Carson Rowland, Simone Lockhart, Logan Allen, and Sam Ashby, bring more to the table with their great talent. The innocence within them is heartwarming and their love stories are at an interesting juncture, hinting at a few surprises in the future.

Catch Sweet Magnolias season 2 streaming on Netflix, with its previous season also available to watch.

