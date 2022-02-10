When will This Is Us season 6 episode 6 air? Release date, trailer and more

NBC's favorite family drama, This Is Us, did not air this week and will sadly not return for a couple more Tuesdays.

The upcoming Beth-centric episode will air after the Beijing Winter Olympics, which is towards the end of February. Titled Our Little Island Girl: Part Two is said to be a continuation of Beth's backstory from Season 3 and will shed light on her job at the dance academy. The promo for the episode teases new challenges for Beth, Kevin and Rebecca.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode.

When is the sixth episode of This Is Us season 6 expected to air?

Episode 6 of This Is Us Season 6 is set to premiere on February 22, Tuesday on NBC. The upcoming episode as well as the previous seasons are also available to stream on Hulu, Peacock and Hotstar. The season break is due to the Winter Olympics being covered by NBC.

The fifth episode of Season 6 was centered around the Pearsons and their love lives. It also gave viewers a chance to take a second look at Kate and Rebecca's rocky relationship with flashbacks.

Kevin was also seen trying to build a romantic relationship with Cassidy, while Nicky seems to have found love. On the other hand, Deja and Malik's love and future plans seem to disrupt Randall and Beth's parenting.

Check out the promo clip for This Is Us season 6 episode 6

The promo clip for the upcoming episode of This Is Us season 6 starts with a flashback of Rebecca and Matt returning from a date. The two were greeted by a surprise visit by a young Kevin and Sophie which turned into a moment of awkwardness and discomfort.

At present, Kevin and Madison seem to be facing trouble with their co-parenting situation as Madison wishes to stay in LA for Thanksgiving with the twins, instead of joining Kevin and his family.

The final season is ready to give its viewers one last Pearson Thanksgiving, but things aren't looking up for Kevin and Madison. The actor has also joined The Manny reboot but blending in as a different character might be difficult for Kevin.

Our Little Island Girl: Part Two is set to focus mainly on Beth with bits of Kevin and Rebecca. It is a continuation to Season 3's episode which was also Beth centric. Viewers of the show are already familiar with Beth's past and her current job at the dance academy, but things don't look that easy for her.

The preview shows a worried Beth as she copes with her lost confidence, and seems to be doubting herself even with Randall by her side. She fears failure but gets reminded to listen to her gut, by her husband. The episode was co-written by Susan Kelechi Watson alongside Eboni Freeman.

Catch This Is Us as it returns on February 22 after the Winter Olympics, until then viewers can stream previous episodes on Hulu, Peacock, and Hotstar.

