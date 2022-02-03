This Is Us Season 6 Episode 5 Takeaway: Finding love and second chances take center stage in the latest episode 

The sixth and final season of This Is Us has focused briefly on the different forms of love, be it new, old or the unrequited kind.

The fifth episode of the season, 'Heart and Soul' is directed by Chris Sullivan along with Julia Brownell as the writer. The episode puts relationships at the forefront and lets its characters explore their romantic options.

Here are some of the takeaways from this episode of This Is Us.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Takeaway from 'This Is Us' Season 6 Episode 5

The fifth episode of This Is Us Season 6 sheds light on finding love again and taking chances. It focuses on Rebecca's attempt to move on, Nicky's new found love, Kevin's dreams of having a love story and Deja's young love.

A rollercoaster of emotions and storylines, it attempts to make its viewers see the different forms of love and how the Pearson family approaches them.

Second Chances

This episode hinted at the start of Miguel and Rebecca's love story. In the flashback, Rebecca is seen trying to move on and get back into the dating scene after Jack's death. Miguel asks her to participate in a speed dating event where she meets Matt and goes out on a coffee date with him. However, teen Kate does not take it well. She calls her mother horrible things for getting over Jack that easily.

Later, Rebecca confides in Miguel and breaks down. She tells him about his struggle with grief and how giving love a second chance seems impossible to her. Kate overhears the conversation and comforts her mother, later allowing her to date again.

Finding Love

Back in the present day, Nicky seems to have found love in Edie. Earlier this season of This Is Us, Nicky met Edie, a flight attendant, on his way back to the cabin. She is also the person viewers see in the flashforward, where family members gather to say their final goodbye to Rebecca.

Meanwhile, Kevin also tries his luck with Cassidy for a romantic relationship but gets rejected. Cassidy makes him realize how different the two were and how a future of them being together won't ever work out.

The episode also sheds light on Deja and Malik's relationship for a brief moment. Deja wishes to move in with Malik at Boston and opt for early graduation. This makes Randall furious as Deja is still young and is not thinking straight. However, Beth makes him realize how their firm actions might just make them lose Deja as she is stubborn and somewhere mature for her age.

Also Read Article Continues below

Readers can catch the latest episode of This Is Us Season 6 streaming on NBC, Hulu, Peacock, and Hotstar.

Edited by Aditya Singh