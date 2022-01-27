'This Is Us' Season 6 Episode 4 review: Loss and grief take center stage in latest episode of NBC series

The latest episode of This Is Us Season 6 premiered today and finally gave viewers a Jack-centric episode.

'Don't Let Me Keep You' revolves around Jack mourning his mother's death and shows his achingly beautiful solo journey back to Ohio and down memory lane. The episode is directed by Jessica Yu and shows a completely different side to Jack.

It's time to dive in and dissect the fourth episode of NBC's This Is Us Season 6.

Note: This article contains spoilers and reflects the writer's opinions.

'This Is Us' Season 6 Episode 4 review

The latest episode of This Is Us Season 6 revolved heavily around loss and grief, specifically Jack mourning the loss of his mother. Fans of the show are already familiar with Jack's home and the abuse he helped his mom tackle. The after-effects of coming from an abusive home are portrayed in a sensitive and beautiful manner by the show.

The entire episode shed light on Jack's imperfect side. Over the years, he might have portrayed himself as the ideal dad and husband, but he did not stay in touch with his mother and hadn't visited her in a long time.

A different side to Jack

Milo Ventimiglia, who portrays Jack Pearson, has given a stunning performance since the beginning of the series. He truly dwells in his character and shows a different side to Jack. From happy moments to his silent moments where he finds it hard to express himself, Ventimiglia delivers a convincing performance. Jack's solo journey as he returns home for Marylin's funeral reeks of nostalgia.

It was rather refreshing to see him through Marilyn's eyes and not from his wife or kids' point of view. Throughout This Is Us, viewers have seen him as a brother, as a dad, and as a husband. This episode was the first time he was really seen as a son, who remains reserved and shuts down every surfacing emotion.

The after-effects of trauma

'Don't Let Me Keep You' is as emotionally satisfying and tear-jerkering as it needed to be. It shed light on the trauma Jack and his mother endured and showed how Jack never really knew his mother's smile or laugh because of the abuse, which she continued to hide even when he was an adult.

The trauma that Jack and his mother endured eclipses this episode, driving it forward and dragging it down. It is devastating that Jack was seriously affected by the abuse as a child, and that fear hid her from him even in adulthood. Jack's solo trip was more of a painful trip down memory lane, which is probably something he needed.

A new home

Jack mentioning that his wife and kids gave him a new home (just like Mike and Debby gave his mother) was as much a tribute to his own family as it was to the mother he barely knew. His decision to make hot dogs and tomato soup in memory of his mother and his breakdown were definitely the strongest bits from this episode of This Is Us Season 6.

There is always a specific moment where it hits you that the person you loved is gone forever, and even though Jack did not have a strong relationship with his mother, her death still left a hole in his life. The episode also played with tone, as sadness was expressed through the blue tones in Jack's present life where he had to say goodbye to his mom.

Nobody's perfect

Marylin not being a part of Jack's life is also very similar to Jack being absent from his kids' lives, although the latter had a different reason. While he was alive, he did everything he could to be a part of his kids' lives, but still they did not know him fully either, just like how Jack barely knew his mother.

Imperfection seems to have become a theme of this season of This Is Us, as this episode focused on how families are imperfect but they do their best for each other and that love transcends death.

The hardest goodbye

The title for this episode of This Is Us refers to the growing distance between Jack and his mother, how Marilyn didn't want to be trouble and would always end their calls by saying "Don't let me keep you," something Jack also bid goodbye to her with at her funeral.

This episode also worked as a preface for the upcoming loss and death viewers will be tackling. It is the series' final season and viewers are aware of Rebecca's condition and have already seen her future.

Readers can catch the latest episode of This Is Us Season 6, now streaming on NBC, Hulu and Hotstar.

