This Is Us Season 6 Episode 5 Recap: Rebecca tries speed dating after Jack's death (Spoilers)

Relationships can be complicated, be it a mother-daughter one or a new love, and the latest episode of This Is Us Season 6 is here to dive deep into it.

It is directed by Chris Sullivan, a.k.a. Toby Damon and written by Julia Brownell. The episode revolves around the complicated relationship between Rebecca and Kate, Deja and Randall, as well as Kevin's struggle to find love.

Here’s a recap for This Is Us Season 6 Episode 5, Heart and Soul.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 5: Recap

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 5 opens with a flashback of Rebecca meeting a man in a store. The scene then cuts to a teen Kate telling Miguel and Rebecca to get a life because they have become boring. So Miguel suggests Rebecca join him at this speed dating thing his friend told him about. Hesitant first, Rebecca eventually decides to go as it is time for her to move on after Jack's death.

At the speed dating event, Rebecca meets her potential suitors but ends up mentioning Jack and the details of his death to each one of them. She only seems comfortable with Miguel, so the two promise to leave the event if it doesn't work out for them. But Rebecca eventually meets Matt, who had asked her out on a date on season 3 of This Is Us. The two of them hit it off and go out for coffee later.

Rebecca and Kate

After Rebecca's date with Matt, she gets into a heated argument with Kate who thinks her mother is over her father. Kate even goes out and calls Rebecca some harsh words before getting slapped in the face. Later in this episode of This Is Us, Rebecca calls up Miguel and reveals how difficult it has been for her to move on from Jack, calling it a deep and unbearable grief.

Kate overheard her mother crying, eventually making up with her while playing 'Heart and Soul' on the piano together. Meanwhile, in the present day, Kate and Rebecca face another challenge. Kate is still having a difficult time with Toby and his job, so Rebecca offers to look after the kids. Instead, Kate brings the kids and her mom to school.

Later, Kate calls up Toby and shares her fear of getting in a bad place with her mother again after finally being in a good one. Eventually, Kate expresses her concerns and tells Rebecca about her discomfort of taking care of Kate and Toby's kids alone. This is due to Rebecca's worsening Alzheimer’s disease, which Rebecca doesn't take well and leaves.

However, the mother-daughter duo are able to quickly mend their relationship with music. Kate asks Rebecca to teach baby Jack the piano, just as she taught Kate, and Rebecca plays Heart and Soul with her grandson.

Deja and Malik

In this episode of This Is Us, Deja and Malik drop a major bomb on Beth and Randall. Beth tells Randall about Malik's plans for a family dinner where he wishes to cook for the Pearsons. The two then went on to play Worst Case Scenario, only to speculate about Deja's possible pregnancy, marriage and even engagement.

At dinner, Tess and Annie are super nice to their parents which makes them question the entire setup. Beth points out the coverup by the younger ones and asks the lovebirds to reveal the truth. So Deja tells her about her plan to graduate early from high school and move to Boston with Malik. This makes Randall furious and he walks out.

Later, Malik talks to Randall alone on the porch. Randall asks him to breakup with Deja and do what is best for her. To this Malik says he won't tell Deja about the conversation he just had with him because it will make things worse for them. Beth thinks if they stay as firm as Randall wants, they will lose Deja.

Kevin and Cassidy

Things got a little easier for Kevin on this episode of This Is Us after he drove down to Pennsylvania. Things seem to be going fine between Kevin and Madison, even in Elijah's presence, and now the two men are trying their hand at friendship. Kevin then calls Cassidy up and invites her to the cabin along with Nicky and his new girlfriend Edie, after learning about her finalized divorce.

Later, Kevin calls Randall, who warns him to not end up proposing Cassidy as he is a fool when it comes to love. At dinner, Kevin and Cassidy learn about Edie and see how much the two love each other. Kevin then asks Cassidy on an ice cream trip and tries to hold her hand, which turns out to be the wrong move.

Cassidy tells him that sleeping together might be an option, but romance isn't, along with the other complications the two have in their lives. According to her, Kevin has the 'wrong blonde in the wrong city' and ends things with him. She also asks him not to wreck things between Elijah and Madison, so Kevin decides to text Elijah. Over the phone call, Kevin and Elijah gushed over the twins and then Kevin gave him some Madison related advice.

Stream the latest episode of This Is Us Season 6, now available on NBC, Hulu, Peacock, and Hotstar.

