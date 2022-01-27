'This Is Us' Season 6 Episode 4 ending explained: What happened at Marylin's funeral?

A new episode of This Is Us premiered today and focused on loss and grief through Jack's perspective.

The latest episode was directed by Jessica Yu and revolved around Jack as he dealt with the loss of his mother. It also worked as a foundation for the upcoming loss viewers will deal with as the series nears its end with the final chapter.

Without further ado, let's dissect and understand the ending of NBC's This Is Us Season 6 Episode 4.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of 'This Is Us' Season 6 Episode 4

As Episode 4 of This Is Us progresses towards the end, Jack is seen having a tough time writing the eulogy for his mom. After a drunken call to his dad, followed by a call to Rebecca, Jack reminisces on some of his childhood memories. He recalls a winter day when he broke his sled, after which his mom helped him hide it from his dad. She then made tomato soup and hot dogs for lunch, his favorite.

When Marylin was still alive, the two would talk every Sunday night but didn't have much to share. She insisted that Jack bring the kids for a visit so they all could go ice-skating nearby, but he never did. Later in the episode he finds a box of skates Marylin bought for her grandchildren in hopes they would visit.

On the day of the service in This Is Us, Jack still seemed unprepared and feared that his dad would show up at the funeral, which would push him to the edge. When he starts speaking at the lectern, he is surprised by Rebecca and the kids walking in from the church door. He then gave a brutally honest speech about his tough upbringing and how he went on to create a better life for himself.

Jack thanked his wife and kids for helping him build a new home, and then thanked Mike and Debby for helping his mom build one for herself. He ends his eulogy with "Don't let me keep you", the way his mother used to say goodbye to him after every phone call.

After the service and his eulogy, Jack seemed visibly relieved. The family heads over to Debby's and spends some time together talking about Marylin. Jack points out how bad he felt that his mother never got to finish the novel she was reading, but then learns that she had already read it thrice. Later in This Is Us, everyone goes over to the pond for some ice-skating where the Big Three wore the skates Marylin got them.

Back in Pennsylvania, Jack makes tomato soup and hot dogs for Kate, Randall, and Kevin, just like his mother made for him. He then recalls the same memory and exits the kitchen hastily. Jack is then seen breaking down in front of Rebecca and saying that he does not have a mom anymore. She holds him for a moment and he pulls himself together, after which he walks back into the kitchen.

