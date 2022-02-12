The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot cast list: Meet Jabari Banks and others in Peacock series

A reboot of The Fresh Prince is on its way, titled Bel-Air, and will see a brand new cast of the familiar characters.

Developed by Will Smith and Morgan Cooper, the series is set to revolve around Will's journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of his relatives.

Bel-Air: Ensemble cast, synopsis, and teaser

The official trailer for the series dropped yesterday and featured Jabari Banks as Will Smith. The series was picked up by Peacock after Morgan Cooper's mock trailer, which reimagined the 90's sitcom, went viral, making it into an actual show with two seasons already set.

The series is set to be released on February 13 and will be available to stream on Peacock. The official synopsis for the show reads,

"The series follows Will Smith's complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air"

Here's a look at the fresh cast of Peacock's upcoming drama.

Jabari Banks as Will Smith

American actor Jabari Banks is also a songwriter, rapper, singer, and basketball player. He is a fresh face and a new addition to the industry, best known for Bel-Air.

Banks will be portraying Will Smith in the upcoming Peacock series. He is a fictionalized version of actor Will Smith in The Fresh Prince.

Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks

Welsh-Canadian actor Adrian Holmes is best known for his work in 19-2, Vendetta, The Boys, V Wars, Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome, Wrecked, and Letterkenny. He received the Canadian Screen Award for 19-2.

Holmes will be portraying Phillip Banks in the reboot series.

Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks

American actress Cassandra Freeman is best known for her work on Inside Man, Luke Cage, and Atlanta. She will be portraying Vivian Banks in the upcoming Peacock series.

Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks

Olly Sholotan is a Nigerian-American actor, singer, and music producer. He is best known for Run Hide Fight and will soon be seen in Evolution of Nate Gibson. Sholotan will be portraying Carlton Banks in the reboot series.

Other cast members of the series include Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy Jones. The recurring cast includes Karrueche Tran, Duane Martin, Joe Holt, April Parker Jones, SteVonté Hart, Scottie Thompson, and Charlie Hall.

Also Read Article Continues below

Catch Bel-Air streaming on Peacock from February 13, 2022.

Edited by Sabika