Internet cannot wait as Gina Carano returns in Terror on the Prairie after controversial The Mandalorian exit

Gina Carano is all set to make her return with Michael Polish's Terror on the Prairie after her controversial exit from The Mandalorian.

This will be Carano's first project since her Disney+ series, and the internet feels divided about it. The film is directed by Michael Polish, and Josiah Nelson is the writer.

Let's dive in and understand more about Carano's reasoning behind the exit and her upcoming project.

Who is Gina Carano?

Gina Carano is an American actress, fitness model, television personality, and a former martial artist. She has competed in the EliteXC and Strikeforce, also becoming one of the first women to headline a major MMA event during their 2009 Strikeforce bout.

She is known for her works in Haywire, Fast & Furious 6, Deadpool and The Mandalorian. However, due to specific controversial posts on social media, she was fired from the series and was confirmed to not appear in any future Star Wars media.

Why did Gina Carano exit 'The Mandalorian'?

In February 2021, Carano garnered backlash on social media after sharing several controversial posts on her Instagram story. Her stories compared today's divided political climate to Nazi Germany. Another photo in her story featured a person with several cloth masks covering their entire face and head, with the caption "Meanwhile in California."

The first post by Carano read:

"Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?"

Shortly after her social media controversy, news of her firing from Lucasfilm broke. This also put her future employment with Disney in danger. A statement was made by a spokesperson which read:

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm, and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

Carano was also dropped as a client by the UTA, which a spokesperson for the talent agency also confirmed.

About Terror on the Prairie

The teaser trailer for Terror on the Prairie dropped today and featured Gina Carano. The production is expected to start this year and has Carano starring alongside Nick Searcy, Cowboy Cerrone, Tyler Fischer, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, Heath Freeman, Samaire Armstrong, Travis Mills, Matthias Hues, Rhys Becker, Izzy Marshall, Jeremy Gauna and Thomas White Eagle.

The synopsis for Terror on the Prairie reads:

"On the Montana plains, a frontier woman must protect herself against a ruthless gang of outlaws hell-bent on revenge."

Also Read Article Continues below

Watch this space for more updates on Carano's upcoming projects and Terror on the Prairie.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar