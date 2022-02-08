Euphoria season 2 episode 5 review: An episode of lies, getaways and secrets

The latest episode of Euphoria let's getaways, lies and secrets take center stage as it sheds light on Rue and her addiction.

Created by Sam Levinson, the series revolves around teens and their experiences with identity, trauma, drugs, friendships and love. This season of Euphoria has been heavier than the last and episode five showed viewers the new normal for Rue.

Let's dive in and dissect the fifth episode of the HBO Max series.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing 'Euphoria' season 2 episode 5

Episode 5 of Euphoria season 2 revolved entirely around Rue, and viewers of the show are familiar with the downward spiral she has caught herself in. From sneaking around with Elliot, lying to Ali, to finding ridiculous ways to hide her relapse from Gia and Jules. It was clear that things will take a bad turn when Rue bought $10,000 worth of drugs from Laurie, even though Fez warned her not to.

This episode saw Rue hit rock bottom, and also featured an impromptu intervention between her and her mother that lasted the entire episode. Rue is clearly going through withdrawal, which comes with mood swings, and the first half of the episode saw her swinging between fury and despair.

Dealing with an addict

Rue's rage and escape detonated every relationship she had as for her, they were villains and not people who loved her. This version of Rue is unrecognizable and shattering, but it’s also another display of the grief viewers saw in the church dream sequence last week. It also sheds light on how difficult it is to deal with a drug addict.

Stand Still Like the Hummingbird was terrifyingly intense and chaotic, but it was also an accurate depiction of the way substance abuse can change a person completely, making them lash out in uncharacteristic ways.

Individuals tend to get more violent or angry than they used to when the withdrawal kicks in, and what viewers see in this episode of Euphoria is how a normally mellow Rue can turn into a different person.

Wounded with grief

Glimpses of Rue crying and pleading with her family and friends, just to let the mania take over again and lose herself is what really happens to a drug addict. A stripped-down episode with only one plotline in focus, this episode also sees Rue wounded with grief and its heaviness, to a point where she will do anything to escape it.

To top it all off, Labrinth added intensity to Rue's escape scene with his latest song, Yeh I F****n' Did It and the series' stunning cinematography can never be overlooked.

This week’s episode also demanded a lot from Zendaya and she delivered, like always. Her swing between anger and an overflow of tears in a matter of minutes is definitely worth watching.

These emotions never feel off-base or erratic, and the insults Rue hurls at Jules and Elliot feel like projections of how she views herself. Zendaya’s portrayal of Rue continues to be a layered and nuanced depiction of addiction and grief, which is surely going to get her another Emmy win.

Glamorous at its darkest

There has been a lot of discussion about the series' tendency to lean more into style over substance, due to it prioritizing flashy cinematography over actual plot development. But creator Sam Levinson, who himself has dealt with substance abuse, is very raw and honest when writing about Rue's struggle and this episode is proof of that.

While this season has mostly revolved around wild parties, clubby outfits and love triangles, ironically, there is nothing more glamorous than the series at its darkest. When Euphoria allows time to explore one character, it delivers absolute poignance.

Fans can catch the latest episodes of Euphoria Season 2, now streaming on HBO Max.

