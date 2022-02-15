Euphoria Season 2 Episode 6 recap: Rue struggles to get clean (Spoilers)

The latest episode of Euphoria deals with the aftermath of Rue's withdrawal, Cassie and Maddy's drama, and life at the Jacobs' house after Cal's departure.

The episode, A Thousand Little Trees of Blood, is written and directed by creator Sam Levinson. The episode features Rue and her struggle with withdrawal, Maddy plotting her revenge, Nate acting on his anger and Lexi sharing a sweet moment with Fez.

The title of the episode of Euphoria is in reference to a line in the poem The Martyrdom Of Saint Eulalia, by Federico García Lorca.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

A recap of 'Euphoria' Season 2 Episode 6

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 6 opens with Rue, who is alive and back home, struggling to unwrap a Jolly Rancher candy. She's crying and snotting all over the dining room table as she deals with her withdrawal.

Her mom, Leslie, is trying to get her into a rehab facility as soon as a bed is available. But in the meantime, she looks after Rue while Gia breaks down over her sister's torment.

Rue has mixed feelings about what she said to her mother in the previous episode of Euphoria, but what she truly regrets is the stuff she said to Ali. She works up the nerve and calls him.

At first, Ali is straightforward and surprisingly accepts her apology, he then quotes the Quran: "The hour is certain to come, so you must forgive graciously." This instantly makes Rue feel slightly lighter as she sobs in relief, popping another Jolly Rancher.

A hopeful road for Rue

Later in Euphoria, Ali comes over to cook dinner for the Bennetts, and jokingly banishes Rue and her mother to another room. He then talks to Gia and lets her know that it would be totally understandable if she was angry with Rue, but she says she's not.

When everyone sits down to eat, Rue expresses her feelings about returning to rehab, getting clean and making amends with everyone.

Gia then expresses her doubt and Ali sides with her. Viewers of the show already know Rue cannot be trusted as she has let herself and everyone else down multiple times.

Gia then asks Ali if it's possible for Rue to get clean, and he says there's hope but it is Rue's job to find it. Before he leaves, Ali tells Leslie to shower Rue with the love she has been waiting for and let her be herself.

Later that night, Gia crawls into Rue's bed where the latter tells her that she doesn't know what's going on in her little sister's life. Gia tells her she will let her know when she is back.

In her bedroom, Leslie receives a call that there's no rehab option available for Rue at the moment. She cries and begs saying, "Please don’t do this to us, my daughter’s going to kill herself!"

The angry young man Nate

The morning after Cal's big speech in Euphoria, Nate feels relaxed as he is still unaware of the drama that occurred at Cassie's. Nate's mother feels exuberant as she dances and drinks in the kitchen.

After a zillion calls and texts from Cassie, Nate realizes Maddy hasn't contacted him for the confrontation, which scares him a bit. During the midmorning cocktail with his mother, Marsha points out Nate's anger and how he is an angry guy in general.

She then expressed her pride in how he handled his then-girlfriend when things blew up at the carnival in Season 1 of Euphoria. Marsha then talks about how she can't understand how Nate went from being a sweet baby to an angry boy. She calls his change drastic and recalls worrying about whether he had a head trauma she was unaware of.

Not a love triangle anymore

Maddy, being Maddy, starts plotting Cassie's murder and carries Cal's disk around in her purse all day. Meanwhile, Cassie loudly and tearfully tries to justify her actions to her mother and sister, who disagree with her for obvious reasons.

After Samantha comes home while Maddy is babysitting, the two share a bottle of wine by the pool and Maddy tells her about her situation. She learns that Samantha was the "Cassie" back in her days.

Across town in Euphoria, Nate breaks into Cal's desk and finds his father's revolver. He takes it with him and gets in the car. He waits for Maddy in her room and when she comes home, he stays quiet until she notices him. He then proceeds to scare Maddy with the gun in order to take back the disk.

Once he gets the disk, he goes over to Jules and hands over the disk to her, as a way to apologize for his father and his own self. After Jules leaves, he calls Cassie and tells her to pack a bag as she will be staying at his place.

An end and a start

Kat breaks up with Ethan, lying about a terminal brain illness she has and then turns his own words against him. Lexi and Fez got all warmed up as the two watched Stand By Me together, later breaking into a sing alone while holding hands.

While they are busy, Faye's boyfriend shows up outside and tips off his girlfriend that he has been in talks with the police and they are investigating Mouse's death.

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 6 is now available to watch on HBO Max, with new episodes airing every Sunday at 9.00 pm EST.

