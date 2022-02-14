How to watch Euphoria Season 2 Episode 6 online? Release date, plot, and more

The popular HBO Max teen drama, Euphoria, is all set to return tomorrow with a brand new episode.

Titled A Thousand Little Trees of Blood, the episode will focus on the aftermath of the events that took place in the previous episode. From Rue's voluntary effort to get clean, to Maddy seeking revenge on Cassie and Nate. Much will be uncovered in the upcoming episode, something viewers of the show have been waiting for as Season 2 inches closer to the end.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode.

When is the sixth episode of Euphoria Season 2 expected to release?

Episode 6 of Euphoria Season 2 is set to premiere on February 13, Sunday at 9:00 PM on HBO Max. The upcoming episode, as well as the previous ones, are available to stream on the platform.

The fifth episode of the series centered around Rue as she dealt with her withdrawal from drugs. The episode shed light on the many faces of an addict and the struggles they face once withdrawal hits them. Titled "Stand Still Like the Hummingbird," the episode put Rue's drug addiction in focus.

The upcoming episode, A Thousand Little Trees of Blood, is set to revolve around the aftermath of Rue's acceptance to become clean, the blowup between Cassie and Maddy, and how Maddy takes revenge on Nate and Cassie.

Check out the promo clip for Euphoria Season 2 Episode 6

The promo clip for Episode 6 of Euphoria Season 2 dropped after the premiere of Episode 5. It features Rue sitting in front of a Jolly Rancher candy and struggling to reach it, which is an actual portrayal of people going through withdrawals and their need for high sugar intake to prevent themselves from passing out.

The promo also shows Kat and Ethan meeting at a restaurant, which might be where Kat breaks up with Ethan, as she has not been happy in their relationship. Cassie is a mess after Rue revealed her secret, where she screams, "They weren’t boyfriend and girlfriend!" in one clip and can be heard crying hysterically in another.

Cal's tape, which is with Maddy, also resurges in her hands, and she might use the same to get her revenge on Cassie and Nate. A gun can also be seen in the clip, followed by Nate saying, "I’m not here to apologize." This could mean that Nate threatens Maddy to get the tape back or has some other ideas for it.

Jules is also seen talking on the phone to someone, where she asks, "Did you become like a good person?" According to fans of Euphoria, Jules might be talking to Nate in this scene as he makes his way to return the tape to her. It is possible as Jacob Elordi, who portrays Nate, posted a picture of himself and Hunter (Jules) in the car on his Instagram story.

Catch Euphoria Season 2 Episode 6 streaming on February 13, on HBO Max. The latest episode is also available to stream now.

