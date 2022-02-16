Euphoria season 2 episode 7 preview: Lexi's play comes to life and takes center stage in the upcoming episode  

As Rue recovered, things took an ugly turn for Maddy in the latest episode of Euphoria season 2.

The upcoming episode is titled The Theater and It's Double, and is in reference to a book of the same name by French playwright Antonin Artaud. The episode will shift its focus to Lexi and her highly-anticipated play, as the rest realize that her play is based on them.

Let's break down the promo clip for the upcoming episode of the series.

Warning: Spoilers ahead

Euphoria season 2 episode 7: What to expect from the seventh episode?

Episode 6 of Euphoria revolved around Rue's road to recovery as she dealt with her withdrawal. It also centered itself around the Maddy, Nate, and Cassie drama after the big reveal in the previous episode. Viewers see Maddy going from plotting her revenge against Cassie and Nate, to being traumatized by Nate's actions. It won't be the first time Nate has done something to humiliate or perhaps harm Maddy, but one thing is for sure, that Maddy will strike back even harder this time.

For Maddy, it's not just about Nate getting intimate with her best friend, but it's about Cassie betraying her even after knowing everything Nate put her through. The episode also saw love blossoming between this season's favorite couple, Lexi and Fez. The two watched Stand By Me together and held hands, giving fans hope for a future that they might have together.

The upcoming episode of Euphoria will sideline other storylines and let Lexi shine. While Lexi has waited to stand in the spotlight, her actions may lead her to making a lot of enemies. She has always been a wallflower and observed everything from a distance but now she is embracing the drama and it's bound to shake things up, all thanks to her play.

Lexi's play has been a source of excitement throughout this season of Euphoria, especially after she decided it was based on the people around her. The upcoming episode will see it come to life and in the promo, Maddy, Jules, Nate, Rue, and Kat seem surprised when they realize it's about them. Surely, it will make them angry, but it's not the most worrying aspect of the teaser.

What stands out in terms of concern is Fez. He promised Lexi that he would be on her show but he may not be able to keep it, especially now that viewers know the police are after him and Ashtray for murdering Mouse. It is also known that Mouse's baby mama is also seeking revenge, so things may take a different turn for Fez and Ashtray.

Catch Euphoria season 2 episode 7 on February 20, 2022 on HBO Max. The latest episode is also available to stream now.

