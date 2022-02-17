'How I Met Your Father' Season 1 Episode 6 review: Exes and honesty take center stage in Hulu series (Spoilers)

Talking about an ex is never a good idea. Drew, Sophie, Valentina, and Charlie will tell the viewers all about it in the latest episode of How I Met Your Father. The episode, titled Stacey, was directed by Phill Lewis and written by Donald Diego.

Sid and Hannah hit a rocky road, just like Sophie and Drew. It also features Jesse's new love interest while Valentina and Charlie's relationship takes a romantic turn.

This article dissects the sixth episode of Hulu's How I Met Your Father Season 1.

Recap and review of 'How I Met Your Father' Season 1 Episode 6

Recap

This episode of How I Met Your Father begins with Sophie and Drew being invited by Sid and Hannah for a short getaway to the place they wish to get married. The four set off to enjoy a lovely get-together, but it did not go as planned. Sophie became obsessed with Drew's ex-girlfriend Stacey, creating distance between the two.

Meanwhile, Sid and Hannah also hit a rough patch when Hannah confessed to being left out of all of Sid's major life decisions in the past. There's also trouble in paradise for Valentina and Charlie after Valentine gets a taste of her own salt. She thought her boyfriend was okay with talking about her ex-partners until he admitted that he was not.

Charlie then opens up about his past romantic partners and his pattern infuriates Valentina. There was also a new addition to Mia, who Jesse is seeing, but she was also the same person Ellen slept with. This creates a troublesome encounter for the three and ends up with Jesse indirectly accepting his feelings for Sophie.

Review

Fans of the show's predecessor may think Stacey Gusar’s character is a nod towards it, but this Episode 6 of How I Met Your Father only sees one similarity. Stacey creates a rift between the two very close characters, not the people who dated her.

The episode sees the characters hit seriousness by confessing their true feelings. Drew and Sophie are madly in love. Sid and Hannah resolved their underlying issues. Valentina and Charlie came clean about their past relationships and Jesse indirectly admits his feelings for Sophie.

Overall, Stacey had its good moments like Sophie and Sid's one-on-one, which viewers have never seen before, and the scene's wholesomeness stood out.

Charlie was one of the coolest characters by wanting to throw a nice housewarming dinner for his friend from his first paycheck. Viewers also get to see a completely different side of Valentina.

It is unlikely that viewers will get to know who the father is with just four episodes remaining, as the series has been renewed for Season 2. But this episode set the future for the series through Jesse's confession, which might make things complicated for Sophie.

While How I Met Your Father may not be as humourous as How I Met Your Mother, it has potential in the romantic sense.

Readers can catch How I Met Your Father Season 1 Episode 6 streaming on Hulu, with previous episodes also available on the platform.

Edited by Srijan Sen