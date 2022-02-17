How I Met Your Father Season 1 Episode 6 ending explained: Does Drew come clean to Sophie? (Spoilers)

The sixth episode of How I Met Your Father saw Drew and Sophie's relationship hitting a low, only to come back stronger.

The episode revolved around Sophie and Drew's relationship, while the other couples (Sid and Hannah, Valentina and Charlie) dealt with their issues. It also saw Jesse indirectly admitting his feelings for Sophie, which might make things complicated in the future.

Without further ado, let's dissect and understand the ending of Episode 6.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Explaining the end of 'How I Met Your Father' Season 1 Episode 6

As this episode of How I Met Your Father Season 1 progresses towards the end, viewers see Sophie's crazy stalking side. After internet stalking Drew's ex-girlfriend, she realized that Drew had been to the restaurant before. She tries to call him out repeatedly but gets no result.

When the two get ready for bed, she makes the mistake of DMing Stacey, instead of Valentina, and sends a message calling Stacey a b***h. Horrified by what she had done, Sophie steals Drew's phone and ends up in the hallway where she runs into Sid. Earlier in this episode of How I Met Your Father, Sid regaled the restaurant’s owner with the story of how he bought the bar.

When the owner of his favorite bar died, Sid went to the bank and got a loan to buy the bar. Hearing this story brings up old feelings for Hannah, and she admits to being mad over how Sid made a big life decision without consulting her. However, Sid refuses to admit any wrongdoing.

With everything spiraling, Sid and Sophie end up having a heart-to-heart where Sophie admits that this is her first real relationship and Sid confesses he bought the bar as he wanted to do something for himself for once. Even though he knew Hannah would support him, he did it alone anyways. They both decide to go back and apologize.

Sid promises to do better in the future, and Hannah accepts his apology. When Sophie returns she finds Drew ready to apologize, just like she wanted him to. He reveals that he didn’t want to admit he’d been there before as it was the same place he had a huge fight with Stacey. In the end, the two embrace.

How I Met Your Father Season 1 Episode 6 ,Stacey, is now streaming on Hulu.

