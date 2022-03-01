The Dropout: Meet the cast and characters in Hulu's mini-series

The Dropout, an upcoming mini-series gleaned from the 2019 podcast called 'The Dropout,' hosted by Rebecca Jarvis, is all set to premiere on March 3, 2022, in the United States on Hulu. However, in other countries, the mini-series will make its debut on Disney+, wherever available.

The intriguing drama mini-series will explore the real-life story of Elizabeth Holmes, portrayed by actress Amanda Seyfried, and the corporate disaster of Theranos, her healthcare technology company.

Amanda Seyfried is also a producer on the series. Elizabeth Meriwether, the showrunner of the series, will also serve as the executive producer. Apart from Amanda Seyfried, other cast members of the mini-series include Anne Archer, Naveen Andrews, Michaela Watkins, Kate Burton and several other actors.

Characters and ensemble cast of The Dropout

Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes

The Mank star Amanda Seyfried is all set to portray the intense character of Elizabeth Holmes, the controversial founder of Theranos, in the upcoming highly anticipated mini-drama series The Dropout on Hulu.

Actress Amanda Seyfried first came into the spotlight after her role in Mean Girls. Since then, she has been a significant part of several notable and popular movies and series.

The list includes Veronica Mars as Lilly Kane, Big Love as Sarah Henrickson, Wildfire as Rebecca, House as Pam, Twin Peaks as Becky Burnett, Mamma Mia! as Sophie Sheridan, Dear John as Savannah Lynn Curtis, Letters to Juliet as Sophie Hall, In Time as Sylvia Weis, Things Heard & Seen as Catherine Claire and several others.

Anne Archer as Charlotte Schultz

The Fatal Attraction star Anne Archer will be seen portraying the significant character of Charlotte Shultz, the longtime chief of protocol in San Francisco, in this upcoming Hulu series.

Anne Archer is a critically acclaimed actress who, over her vast career, has been a part of several praiseworthy movies and TV series including The Honkers as Deborah Moon, Lifeguard as Cathy, Paradise Alley as Annie O'Sherlock, Rules of Engagement as Mrs. Mourain, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past as Vonda Volkom, Trafficked as Mother Monica, Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice as Carol Sanders, Falcon Crest as Cassandra Wilder, Privileged as Laurel Limoges and many more.

Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani

The Lost star Naveen Andrews will be playing the role of Sunny Balwani, the former president and chief operating officer of Theranos, who also allegedly had a romantic relationship with Elizabeth Holmes in the mini-series The Dropout.

The British actor has also been a part of several well-known movies and TV series such as London Kills Me as Bike, Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love as Raj Singh, True Love and Chaos as Hanif, The English Patient as Kip Singh, Bride and Prejudice as Balraj, Diana as Dr. Hasnat Khan, The Buddha of Suburbia as Karim Amir, Sinbad as Lord Akbari, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland as Jafar, Sense8 as Jonas Maliki, Instinct as Julian Cousins and some others.

Other promising cast members in the upcoming Hulu mini-series entail:

Michaela Watkins as Linda Tanner

Kate Burton as Rochelle Gibbons

Utkarsh Ambudkar as Rakesh Madhava

Sam Waterston as George Schultz

Laurie Metcalf as Phyllis Gardner

Michael Ironside as Don Lucas

William H. Macy as Richard Fuisz

Elizabeth Marvel as Noel Holmes

Stephen Fry as Ian Gibbons

Catch The Dropout, arriving on March 3, 2022, on Hulu.

