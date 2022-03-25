Who is Bozoma Saint John? Marketing exec talks "friction" followed by Netflix exit

After spending less than two years in one of Hollywood’s most demanding marketing jobs, Bozoma Saint John, chief marketing officer of Netflix, has left her position. In a statement regarding the exit, she said:

"It’s been a transformative two-year experience for which I will always be grateful.”

Though John's statements are congenial, it is rumored that the exit occurred because she was starting to get more focused on her personal brand-building and side hustles like The Bada*s Workshop.

Bozoma Saint John knows she 'lives out loud'

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bozoma unabashedly admitted that she will do what her heart wants regardless of what people are saying:

"Here’s the thing: I live out loud. I recognize that there are not a lot of Black women who are in these positions...In these spaces, there’s nothing about me that is like anybody else."

She continued:

"I recognize that I’m going to be talked about and sometimes, I’m going to be talked about negatively because there’s not an understanding of where I’m coming from, the culture I represent, the ways that I am. And those things feel like friction."

Moreover, she was also teaching a Harvard University class, which probably made it difficult for her to focus completely on her Netflix high-profile job. Some rumors also report that a potential move to Paris caused a rift between Saint John and Netflix co-CEO Sarandos. However, she shut down that claim in an interview.

Following her exit, Bozoma Saint John made active use of her social media to spread the word of her latest plans and involvements. She made a post saying:

“I’m free in every sense … physically, emotionally, and mentally. That is my super power. I’ve fought hard for it, and believe me when I say it’s still a daily struggle to maintain my freedom. Especially when the world tries to make me feel like I have to shift and change to fit into somebody else’s standard.”

A few days later, Bozoma Saint John made another post declaring that she had been selected by the American Marketing Association’s Marketing Hall of Fame:

“Them: She’s out. God: Nah, bih. She’s in. Matter of fact, she’s in THE MARKETING HALL OF FAME,” she posted of the honor. “Btw, for anyone who is contemplating your journey and wondering how/where/when to do YOU… do it right now. Live life urgently. I am a living, breathing, walking, sashaying testimony that it’s possible to do it all on your terms.”

Saint John has worked with some of the biggest names in the business

Bozoma Saint John, the erstwhile chief of marketing at Netflix, is one of the most renowned figures in the marketing world with an enviable social media presence.

Before joining Netflix, she served as chief marketing officer at Endeavor, chief brand officer at Uber, and also as head of global consumer marketing for Apple Music and iTunes. Saint John also worked at PepsiCo, where she rose to become head of music and entertainment marketing.

Her exit from the streaming service opened up space for Marian Lee to take over. Lee joined the company in July 2021 as vice president of marketing in the U.S. and Canada, where her job was to oversee all of the campaigns for the company’s films and series.

Prior to joining Netflix, she worked with major fashion and music brands, including Spotify, Condé Nast, and Vogue.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul