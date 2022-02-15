Unrecognizable Naomi Campbell on British Vogue cover has the internet confused

Naomi Campbell featured on the cover of the March 2022 edition of British Vogue. It was the first time Naomi introduced the world to her nine-month-old daughter, which made the latest edition more special.

In May last year, the celebrated model amazed her fans with the announcement of the birth of her daughter, just weeks after Campbell appeared on the New York Fashion Week runway without a visible baby bump.

The actress made her auspicious debut on the cover of the magazine almost 35 years ago.

Naomi Campbell got the internet confused with her British Vogue cover

The 51-year-old supermodel got the internet confused with her latest magazine cover.

Perplexed netizens found it difficult to recognize Naomi in her latest look for British Vogue. Where some questioned her being the real Naomi, others claimed that the amount of photoshop on the Diva’s face was upsetting.

Many of them even commented that they couldn’t see Naomi on the cover and others said they took to Google to confirm that it was her.

While the claims of photoshop aren't confirmed, people claimed that Naomi didn't look her age, some even said she looked like a teenager. Many found it hard to believe that the model was 51. Few even ended up claiming that she was airbrushed so much that she looked like a different person.

Netizens failed to believe that it was her, and said that she was not the real Naomi, as immense photoshopping took away her uniqueness.

Many but not all social media users had similar opinions. A few people appreciated the actress and congratulated her for stepping into motherhood. Fans called Naomi’s daughter “precious angel” and even called her the “youngest ever vogue cover girl.”

In other news, Campbell recently took a swipe at Kim Kardashian's latest Vogue cover shoot. The latter faced numerous accusations of black-fishing and cultural appropriation. Kim has long been charged with copying supermodel Naomi's style, in addition to pretending to have a black heritage.

