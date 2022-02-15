Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson kiss on dinner date amid Kanye West's 'Kimye Forever' plea

A day after Kanye West's social media attacks on SNL star Pete Davidson, the latter was photographed sharing a kiss with Ye's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. The pair was spotted at Cipriani restaurant in New York.

Kardashian and Davidson's dinner date on Sunday, February 13, marked the couple's first photographed kiss in a public outing. However, the two reportedly shared their first kiss in Kadarshian's SNL appearance last October, when they portrayed versions of Aladdin and Jasmine on the show.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the 44-year-old Donda rapper further insisted that he would be reunited with Kardashian. In an Instagram post, Ye urged his fans to scream "KIMYE FOREVER" when they spot Pete Davidson, whom the rapper refers to as "Skete."

What are Kanye West's recent opinions about Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson?

Following his reported separation from Julia Fox, Ye took to Instagram to share a picture of Pete Davidson with Kim Kardashian, taken by the paparazzi last month. In the post (since been deleted), he labeled the SNL star as "d*ckhead."

On February 14, Kanye West elaborated that he does not have a "beef" with Kim Kardashian. The rapper, now known as Ye, again shared a paparazzi snap of Kardashian with Davidson while cropping out the latter. The rapper added:

"I HAVE FAITH THAT WE'LL BE BACK TOGETHER."

In another post, Kanye West shared a snapshot of him trending on Twitter over the Super Bowl. The caption included a message from Ye, where he urged his married followers to express love and appreciation to their spouses. The rapper cautioned his fans that people like "Skete" would lurk and "destroy your family."

Last month, the rapper publicly accused Kardashian of not letting him visit his children. During his interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Ye said:

"When I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate…"

At the time, a PageSix source (close to Kardashian) refuted West's claims. Later, Kardashian took to her Instagram story to publicly address the matter. She wrote:

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."

Mamba Out 💜✌🏾 @BLM_004 Kanye West rn watching Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian celebrate Valentine’s on social media: Kanye West rn watching Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian celebrate Valentine’s on social media: https://t.co/OjajlGSK2z

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Pete Davidson has yet to publicly address the growing feud between him and Kanye West. However, during his interview with PEOPLE last week, the 28-year-old comedian turned actor referred to Kardashian as his' girlfriend.'

Edited by R. Elahi