Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian enjoy pizza dinner date in romantic fashion 

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, who have recently returned from their tropical vacation in the Bahamas, were photographed having a low-key date night in LA, keeping things as simple and quaint as possible.

While Pete is "bringing out the best" in Kim with their low-profile, down-to-earth outing, Kim's estranged husband Kanye West is showering his new flame actress Julia Fox with expensive, extravagant gifts, which include an entire wardrobe of designer clothes.

Everything about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's cozy date night

Inside Jon & Vinny's (Image via Twitter/@bestgug)

Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, were recently spotted leaving the Los Angeles pizza place, Jon & Vinny's. TMZ obtained a photo of Kim and Pete inside the restaurant, in which the duo were seen diving into two large pizzas and a salad with two cans of Diet Coke on the table.

Leaving through the back entrance, the couple then made a stop at the Rite Aid pharmacy to pick up some Thrifty ice cream for a sweet and cool treat.

An onlooker at Jon & Vinny's told the Daily Mail:

"It was a very casual date without much flirting. No-one in the restaurant barely noticed them and Kim was on her phone at one point."

Kim sported an oversized sweatshirt and a pair of tight leather trousers, while Pete chose to stick to his casual dressing style, wearing baggy clothes and being his usual self.

An insider close to the couple told Page Six that Kim, who is encouraged by Pete to wear whatever she wants (contrasting to Kanye giving Julia a makeover by gifting her clothes of his choice), is "super happy." The source said:

"She’s super happy and relaxed with him. Pete is super humble, down-to-earth. He doesn’t care about appearances or being cool. With Pete, Kim feels zero pressure to be anything but herself.”

The source also said that Pete's "grounded" lifestyle “is what Kim admires so much about him.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson (Image via Twitter/@bestgug)

The insider stated that the KUWTK alum appreciates the fact that the busy SNL star tries to make their relationship work by meeting her "as much as he can" and she loves Pete for being "hard-working and focused."

Kim, who shares four children with Kanye (North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2), has reportedly moved on from their marriage. She is happy that her estranged husband has found a new love interest in Julia Fox and has reportedly given the duo her blessings.

