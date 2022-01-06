Julia Fox and Pete Davidson's Paper magazine Barbie and Ken doll photos take the internet by storm 

It turns out that Pete Davidson and Julia Fox, who is currently being linked to his girlfriend's estranged husband, have an intertwined past.

A 2019 Paper magazine photo shoot featuring Pete Davidson embodying a tattooed Ken to Julia Fox's Barbie has 'broken the internet' as it recently resurfaced on social media and went viral within minutes.

Everything about Pete Davidson and Julia Fox's shoot and their equation of 'Kimye'

Pete Davidson and Julia Fox posed for Paper magazine in 2019 (Image via Paper Magazine)

Pete Davidson and Julia Fox posed as Barbie and Ken for the Break The Internet series of the magazine, which was first made popular by Kim when she recreated Jean-Paul Goude's "Champagne Incident" portrait in 2014.

The shoot was for a cover story written, art directed, and photographed by 13 Reasons Why actress Tommy Dorfman. Paper interviewed Davidson, whereas Fox posed as a model for the photoshoot.

During his interview with Paper, Davidson opened up about how he likes to treat the woman he's in love with, saying:

"My love language, when I'm in a relationship, is I treat the person I'm with like a princess. I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that's what you're supposed to do? If you're in a relationship with someone, you're just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible."

Here are some more photos from the shoot:

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson first fueled dating rumors back in October 2021. The KUWtK alum and the comedian started dating shortly after Kim's Saturday Night Live hosting debut. Kim currently resides in Los Angeles with the four kids she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West, whereas Pete lives in New York for his work.

The two have presumably been getting along pretty smoothly, flying back and forth from New York to Los Angeles and vice versa. The couple are currently celebrating the New Year with their romantic getaway to the Bahamas.

Kanye West and Julia Fox, on the other hand, have recently sparked dating rumors after being seen together on multiple occasions. Earlier this week, the rapper and the actress, known for her role in the 2019 movie Uncut Gems, were spotted enjoying a date night attending Broadway's Slave Play before they went to NYC restaurant, Carbone.

The duo were first linked together after they seemingly had a double date with Drink Champs host N.O.R.E., and his wife at Carbone in Miami, on New Year's Day.

