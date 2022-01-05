Kim Kardashian unfollows Miley Cyrus after singer's NYE special with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has reportedly unfollowed Miley Cyrus on Instagram. The news comes weeks after the Hannah Montana star serenaded Pete Davidson while promoting the New Year's Eve special that the two hosted together.

The social media burn was first reported by @MileyEdition, a Miley Cyrus fan page on Instagram. According to the account, as of December 10, 2021, the KKW Beauty founder was following Miley on the popular social media platform. But as of last Tuesday, Kim no longer follows the singer-songwriter.

Equation between Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson, and Kim Kardashian

For the NYE Special that took place in Miami on Friday, Miley Cyrus, 29, and Pete Davidson, 28, appeared on stage together to perform a duet of Will Smith's Miami. The show went smoothly without any trouble (except for Miley's minor wardrobe malfunction, obviously).

Last month, while promoting the show on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Miley made a move on Pete by singing It Should Have Been Me. She dedicated the song to Pete, as she said:

"Pete Davidson, this song is for you. When I saw those photos, this is what I played."

She added some of her own lyrics to the song, hinting at Pete's dinner date with Kim and the duo leaving together in a Lamborghini while teasing Pete with a song:

"Pete, how did you do this to me?"

Following the appearance on Fallon, Miley was reportedly spotted heading to Pete's Staten Island condo. Later, Kim Kardashian, 41, was also spotted sneaking out of the condo on a December morning.

While teasing her show over the past month, Miley seemingly joked about Pete's 'big d*** energy', as she captioned a photo of herself clinging on to Pete, "BIG DEBUT ENERGY. Pete & I are official! CO-HOSTS that is!"

While Pete and Miley celebrated New Year's Eve in Miami, Kim spent the night at her Los Angeles home with the four kids she shares with Kanye West. Although the reason behind the KUWTK star hitting the unfollow button is still unclear, it could have possibly resulted from Miley's intimacy with Pete.

As of today, Miley Cyrus is still following the Kardashian. Kim and Pete, on the other hand, are currently vacationing in the Bahamas after reuniting earlier this week.

