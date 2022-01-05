Who is Julia Fox? All about Kanye West's rumored new girlfriend as couple go on first date together

Kanye West was spotted having a great time with Julia Fox on the night of January 4 in New York City. They were also accompanied by West’s close friends, including N.O.R.E.

The rapper and Julia enjoyed a classic New York date, a Broadway play, and dinner at Carbone. The duo had tickets for Slave Play, based on race, s*x, gender, traumatic experiences, and interracial relationships. It has also received 12 nominations at the Tony Awards.

Julia Fox seemed comfortable with Kanye West as the couple was spotted whispering in each other's ears during their dinner.

Sources told TMZ that their fans clicked pictures with them at the restaurant. They have known each other since their first date on New Year’s Day in Miami. During their second date, Kanye West and Julia Fox managed to keep everything away from the public and also met up with the former’s friend, Future.

Everything known about Julia Fox

Julia Fox attends the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards at The Grill Room on November 10, 2021 (Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Julia Fox is a popular actress and filmmaker. She made her acting debut in the 2019 crime thriller film Uncut Gems. Directed by Josh and Benny Safdie, the film earned her a nomination at the 2019 Gotham Awards for the Breakthrough Actor Award.

Fox was initially a clothing designer and was the owner of a women’s knitwear line called Franziska Fox with her friend Briana Andalore. She then worked as a model and posed for the lifestyle and entertainment magazine Playboy in 2015.

The 31-year-old also published two books on photography namely, Symptomatic of a Relationship Gone Sour: Heartburn/Nausea and PTSD.

Julia is the writer and director of the short film, Fantasy Girls. It is based on a group of teenage girls involved in s*x work from Reno, Nevada.

The Milan, Italy native also appeared in the 2020 er*tic drama film, PVT Chat, and played the lead role of Scarlett.

Relationship history of Kanye West

Kanye West attends the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event at the Los Angeles Mission (Image via David Livingston/Getty Images)

Kanye West was first in a relationship with designer Alexis Phifer in 2002. They got engaged in August 2006 and separated in 2008.

The rapper then dated model Amber Rose from 2008 to 2010. Following their breakup, he began dating Kim Kardashian in April 2012 and they became engaged in October 2013.

West and Kardashian tied the knot in May 2014 in a private ceremony at Fort di Belvedere in Florence. They soon went on to become the parents of four children.

Kanye revealed during his presidential campaign rally in 2020 that he wanted Kim to abort their first child and she refused. He stated that this might lead to the end of their marriage.

CNN reported in January 2021 that the pair were discussing a divorce and Kim filed for it the following month. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian agreed to joint custody of their children in April 2021.

