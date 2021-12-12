Why did Dr. Dre and Nicole Young divorce? Rapper poses with unusual balloons celebrating split

American rapper Dr. Dre and ex-wife Nicole Young have finalized their divorce and the former is now "divorced af."

The news comes after music executive Breyon Prescott revealed on his Instagram handle that the music mogul's legal separation from Young was "final."

In the picture uploaded, the rapper is seen sitting on a chair, smiling, with his hands wide open and balloons spelling out "DIVORCED AF" hanging in the back.

What is the reason behind Dr. Dre and Nicole Young's divorce? Couple's divorce timeline explored

In June 2020, Young filed for divorce from the Nuthin' But A G Thang rapper, mentioning irreconcilable differences.

As per The Daily Mail, Young stated in her filing that Andre threw her out of their home on April 2 after a 'night of alcohol-induced, brutal rage, including screaming at her to "get the f**k out."

Additionally, she claims their marriage was 'marked by abuse of every kind,' and he allegedly punched her more than once.

Despite being accused several times of s*xual abuse, Dre has denied all of the allegations.

It was also reported that Dr. Dre's attorney Laura Wasser had filed a bifurcation motion which stated that Young had made "false allegations of domestic violence." The motion proved that the now-separated duo's "marriage has irremediably broken down" and that the rapper "no longer desires to be married to [Young]."

In October 2020, news organization TMZ reported that the rapper had been "served divorce papers" while he was present at his "grandmother's burial" amidst his split from Young.

The source said: "Dre recoiled in anger and wouldn't take the documents in hand."

As per reports, Dr. Dre was directed to pay Young $2 million in the name of spousal support by January 11, 2021. The rapper was also liable for Young's expenditure and the amount that was required for maintaining the couple's California house.

According to media organization People, Young, 51, alleged that Dr. Dre, real name Andre, held a gun to her head. Court documents obtained by the outlet read:

"Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome," she said in the documents, filed to the Superior Court of California.

Court documents regarding the case reveal that in July 2021, Dr. Dre was also ordered to give his, now ex-wife, Young almost $300,000 a month for spousal support, which adds up to nearly $3.5 million annually, as reported by The Sun.

Wendy Williams @WendyWilliams #DrDre was ordered by the Los Angeles Superior Court to pay $3.6M a year in spousal support to #NicoleYoung until she remarries or decides to get into a domestic partnership. He is also being ordered to keep paying for her health insurance. #HotTopics #DrDre was ordered by the Los Angeles Superior Court to pay $3.6M a year in spousal support to #NicoleYoung until she remarries or decides to get into a domestic partnership. He is also being ordered to keep paying for her health insurance. #HotTopics https://t.co/z6EsWsPIU4

The documents read:

"[Dre] is ordered to pay to the [Nicole] spousal support in the sum of $293,306.00 per month, payable on the first of each month, commencing August 1, 2021." Dre will pay a total of $3,519,672 per year until Nicole remarries or “enters into a new domestic partnership."

How long were Dr. Dre and Nicole Young married?

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young married each other in 1996. The duo first met in the 1990's and tied the knot just three months after dating.

The now-divorced couple, who were together for 24 years until 2020, gave birth to two children - Truice (24) and Truly (20).

Apart from Truice and Truly, Dr. Dre is also father to four more children from his previous relationships - Curtis, LaTanya, Andre (deceased), Marcel, and Tyra Young.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan